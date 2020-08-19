New research demonstrates that an existing drug, called Ebselen, has the potential to disrupt SARS-CoV-2. This is the virus responsible for COVID-19.

The recent study, which appears in the journal Science Advances, could help develop Ebselen as a new treatment for COVID-19. The study also provides clues as to which other existing drugs scientists should prioritize in the hunt for effective therapies.

The sudden emergence and rapid spread of COVID-19 has catalyzed a significant amount of research into possible treatments and therapies.

SARS-CoV-2 bears many similarities to other coronaviruses, such as SARS-CoV, which is responsible for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). However, “repurposing SARS drugs for COVID-19 may not be effective,” according to the authors of the new study.

Treatments and therapies are important, as a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 — which is the world’s best hope of significantly restricting transmission — could be years away.

Although researchers are moving quickly toward a vaccine, it is important to identify ways to either reduce the severity of COVID-19 or reduce a person’s chance of contracting it.

However, even drug treatments can take many years to develop, and researchers need to carefully vet them to ensure that they are safe for general use.

Unlike vaccines, existing drugs that scientists have already tested and vetted may be ready for use in the clinic much sooner.