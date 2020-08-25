New research has identified an association between heavy metal and radioactive soil pollution and the antibacterial resistance of bacteria living in that soil.

The research, which appears in the journal Microbial Biotechnology, adds weight to earlier findings. Indeed, previous research suggests that because bacteria adapt to heavy metal and radioactive pollution, they also develop antibacterial properties.

Antibiotic resistance is a major global health crisis. The World Health Organization (WHO) describe it as “one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today.”

Humans depend on antibiotics to fight bacterial infections. They are crucial for modern medicine and have saved countless lives. Common infections and injuries can be fatal without antibiotics.

Humans also use antibiotics for agriculture. For instance, farmers routinely give antibiotics to animals to maximize yield.

However, bacteria are able to develop resistance to antibiotics, rendering particular antibiotics less effective or completely useless.

Although antibacterial resistance occurs naturally, human behavior makes the process more likely. The primary driver of antibacterial resistance is the overuse of antibiotics in both humans and animals.

When people use antibiotics inappropriately or indiscriminately, there is a greater chance that bacteria will become resistant to them.

For example, market pressures encourage the widespread use of antibiotics in farms, whether the animals have a bacterial infection or not.

This indiscriminate use increases the chance that bacteria will become resistant to antibiotics, making the medications ineffective when humans or other animals do develop bacterial infections.