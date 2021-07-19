Share on Pinterest Researchers caution that antibiotic resistance must be tackled urgently. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

A study has found high levels of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections in children under 5 years with pneumonia in Bangladesh.

Around 18% of bacteria isolated from children with pneumonia were resistant to all routinely used antibiotics.

The researchers attribute their findings to unsafe drinking water, poor sanitation, and the widespread availability of over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics.

They warn that these resistant strains are likely to spread worldwide in the coming years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that a growing number of infections, including pneumonia, tuberculosis, and salmonellosis, are getting harder to treat as antibiotics become less effective.

It warns that without urgent action to tackle antibiotic resistance, the world faces a “post-antibiotic era in which common infections and minor injuries can once again kill.”

In the latest evidence of this worrying trend, research at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has found resistance to all routinely used antibiotics in around 18% of all bacterial isolates from children with pneumonia.

The study found that children with a multidrug-resistant bloodborne bacterial infection were 17 times as likely to die as those without a bacterial infection.

The research, which was a collaboration between scientists in Bangladesh and the United States, appears in Open Forum Infectious Diseases.

Co-author Jason Harris, MD, MPH, chief of the division of Pediatric Global Health at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children in Boston, said there has been a dramatic increase in antibiotic-resistant infections at the hospital in Dhaka.

He is particularly concerned that people acquire these resistant infections in the community rather than in the hospital.

“In the U.S. I see a lot on antibiotic resistance in patients who have been in the hospital for weeks or months with chronic illness, but the fact that these are kids coming in from the community with these severe resistant infections is very worrying,” he told Medical News Today.

He said the widespread availability of OTC antibiotics, lack of access to safe drinking water, and inadequate sanitation are fuelling the spread of antibiotic-resistant “superbugs” across South and East Asia.

He added that while the problem was much worse in Bangladesh, he was already seeing some community-acquired cases of resistance in the U.S.

“If we don’t do anything to address it now, these bacteria will continue to spread, and they will inevitably be the new normal everywhere,” he warned.