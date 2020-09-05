A recent study has revealed that an antibody-based blockade might effectively treat cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and alleviate severe cases of COVID-19. Share on Pinterest New research finds that an antibody-based arthritis drug could help treat severe COVID-19. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of researchers at the Osaka University and Osaka Habikino Medical Center in Japan conducted the recent study. They have now published their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The global race to develop a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 continues. In the meantime, researchers are looking for ways to effectively treat COVID-19, testing both existing drugs and new, experimental therapies. Because scientists do not fully understand the mechanisms behind severe COVID-19, many doctors are treating it by following the sepsis treatment guidelines.

Could cytokines be the solution? In this recent study, the scientists focused on cytokines. These are a group of small proteins that modulate the immune response to trauma, infection, and conditions such as cancer. Among other things, cytokines activate inflammation, which is part of the healing process. Sometimes, the body releases an excess of cytokines. This causes excess inflammation, which can damage tissues. This response is called a cytokine storm. Cytokine storms, or CRS, occur in a number of conditions, including multiple sclerosis, pancreatitis, and COVID-19. Without treatment, CRS can cause multiple organ failure and, sometimes, death. The body releases various cytokines during CRS, including interleukin (IL)-2, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, interferon-gamma, monocyte chemotactic protein-1 (MCP-1), and tumor necrosis factor-alpha. However, there are no specific immunotherapies for its treatment.

High levels of several specific cytokines “Despite knowing which cytokines are involved, there is still no specific immunotherapy for CRS, and treatment is limited to supportive care,” says study lead author Sujin Kang. “To better understand the molecular mechanisms of CRS pathogenesis,” she adds, “we first studied the cytokine profiles of 91 patients diagnosed with CRS associated with bacterial sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or burns.” The researchers found that all three groups of people had similar cytokine profiles. Specifically, the researchers measured high levels of IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, and MCP-1, as well as a protein called plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1). This protein can cause small blood clots in vessels in the lungs and other organs.

PAI-1 levels significantly higher Previous studies have shown that increased PAI-1 levels are linked to more severe cases of pneumonia, which is a leading cause of death among people with COVID-19. “Examination of cytokine profiles in severe COVID-19 patients revealed an increase in IL-6 early in the disease process, causing release of PAI-1 from blood vessels,” says senior study author Tadamitsu Kishimoto, a professor at the Osaka University Immunology Frontier Research Center. “Interestingly, PAI-1 levels were significantly higher in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory impediment.” Higher levels of IL-6 were associated with higher levels of the other cytokines and PAI-1. Therefore, the researchers believe that IL-6 signaling might be an important driver of CRS.