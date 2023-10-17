Share on Pinterest Medication is sometimes prescribed for people with irritable bowel syndrome. AsiaVision/Getty Images Researchers say that amitriptyline, an antidepressant, might help improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with predominant diarrhea.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a black box warning on an increased risk of suicidal ideation in teens and young adults when using amitriptyline.

Lifestyle changes, such as dietary modifications, exercise, and therapy, are typically considered first-line treatments for IBS. Amitriptyline, a drug sometimes prescribed for depression, may help improve irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms, according to a study presented at the 2023 annual meeting of United European Gastroenterology. The findings were published in the journal The Lancet. In their study, researchers from the Universities of Leeds, Southampton, and Bristol used information from general practitioners with input from people with IBS. The physicians based the doses given to their patients on the severity of their symptoms. Researchers reported that the study participants taking amitriptyline were more likely to report an overall improvement in symptoms as those who were taking a placebo. The researchers recommend that doctors suggest their patients with IBS use amitriptyline to manage the symptoms of their condition. Taking a low dose of amitriptyline may help if symptoms do not improve with first-line treatment and constipation is not a predominant issue.

Managing irritable bowel syndrome Lifestyle changes are typically considered first-line treatments for IBS. These include dietary changes, such as increasing fiber consumption, as well as regular exercise and cognitive behavioral therapy. Medications are also sometimes prescribed. These include: Linaclotide (Linzess)

Lubiprostone (Amitizia)

Rifaximin (Xifaxan) The researchers noted that previous small trials of low-dose tricyclic antidepressants for IBS showed a possible benefit in individuals seen in hospital clinics who had more difficult-to-treat symptoms.

Details from the IBS medication study The current study is the first randomized, controlled trial for low-dose amitriptyline compared to a placebo. It is also the largest such study worldwide. “This is a useful drug for irritable bowel syndrome,” said Dr. Hardeep Singh, a gastroenterologist at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in California who was not involved in the study. “One of the key mechanisms in irritable bowel syndrome is visceral hypersensitivity,” Singh explained to Medical News Today. “Patients with IBS typically have exaggerated levels of abdominal pain. For example, they sense gas, bloating, or abdominal discomfort at lower thresholds than other individuals. Tricyclic antidepressants such as amitriptyline can effectively reduce these levels of sensitivity, leading to an improvement in symptoms.” “This study confirms the effectiveness of these drugs when used in appropriately selected patients with irritable bowel syndrome,” he added.

Some cautions about IBS medication Another expert said the study confirms what they already knew about amitriptyline, which is only available as a generic drug. “I have been using this medication for almost 30 years for irritable bowel syndrome,” saidDr. Ashkan Farhadi, a gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in the study. “I have used it based on data showing its effectiveness. This isn’t incidental information based on my patients, but it is clinical published data.” “I have several issues with this paper,” he noted. “The first is that the paper presents the data as if this is a new discovery, when it is not. As I said it’s been around for 30 years” “The second problem is that the authors indicate that a primary care physician should monitor drug usage. I completely disagree,” Farhadi told Medical News Today. “The diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome should be given when all other diagnoses have been ruled out.” “The same is true for prescribing amitriptyline… I believe gastroenterologists should be prescribing and monitoring this medication.” he added.