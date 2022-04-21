Share on Pinterest Antidepressants may not yield long-term improvements for some individuals. Ismael Juan Salcedo/EyeEm/Getty Images One of the most widely used treatments for depression is antidepressant medications. They are often intended for short-term use.

Although antidepressants have some benefits for certain individuals, their impact on the overall quality of life in the long term is not fully understood.

A new study suggests that using antidepressants might not improve the overall quality of life for people with depression. Depression is a mood disorder that impacts both how people feel and function. Antidepressants are medications doctors often prescribe to treat depression and improve symptoms. However, researchers are still learning about their effectiveness in the long term. A recent study published in the journal PLOS One found that people with depression who used antidepressants for long periods of time did not have higher improvements in their quality of life compared to people with depression who did not use antidepressants. The study’s results raise questions about how to use medications combined with other methods of care.

Depression and antidepressant medications The National Institute of Mental Health notes that depression is a severe mood disorder that can impact people’s thoughts, feelings, and actions. It can interfere with people’s everyday lives and make it difficult for them to do the activities they want to do. A doctor can diagnose people with depression if they have had specific symptoms for longer than two weeks. Some common symptoms of depression include the following: Feelings of helplessness, guilt, hopelessness, pessimism, or worthlessness

Lack of energy or increased fatigue

Suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide

Changes in appetite or weight

Losing interest or lack of pleasure in activities or hobbies

Problems with concentrating or making decisions Treatment for depression involves many components, but one major part is medication. Antidepressants are a group of medications, and they work in different ways. For example, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) help increase serotonin and epinephrine levels in the brain. People with depression should take antidepressants under appropriate supervision from their doctors. In general, antidepressants can be an effective treatment for people with depression. However, researchers are still discovering the full effectiveness of antidepressants and their impact on overall well-being and quality of life.

The impact of antidepressants on quality of life The study in question examined the quality of life of two groups of people with depression: those who used antidepressant medications and those who did not. The health-related quality of life includes elements of physical and mental health. The physical component focused on aspects of physical health like pain, physical health problems, and energy levels. The mental part focused on factors like social functioning, psychological well-being, and limitations due to emotional issues. For the study, the researchers used data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS), which evaluates health through a system of self-reports from people while doctors and employers help to verify the data. Researchers used the MEPS medical files from 2005 to 2015 to identify adults who had depression and whether or not they used antidepressant medications. They analyzed data from survey participants who had a two-year follow-up. Researchers wanted to see if the quality of life was better over time for participants that used antidepressants. They did find that those who used antidepressants had some improvement in the mental component summary. However, they found no significant difference in the quality of life for participants who used antidepressants compared to those who did not. The results indicate that antidepressants do not help improve quality of life over time.