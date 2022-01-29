Share on Pinterest A recent study outlines the global impact of antimicrobial resistance. Evgenyi_Eg/Getty Images.

There is a broad consensus among scientists, healthcare professionals, and public health organizations that antimicrobial resistance is a prominent global health threat.

Robust data on the impact of antimicrobial resistance across the globe are needed to guide region-specific policies and programs to prevent and control infections.

A new study provides the first comprehensive estimate of the impact of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria across the globe. The authors conclude that 1.27 million deaths in 2019 could be directly attributed to it.

These results emphasize the need for collective global action, such as developing new antibiotics and vaccines and improving surveillance of antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance is one of the greatest threats to global public health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) .

This is because the emergence of bacterial species resistant to antimicrobial drugs makes it harder to treat some infections. It also threatens the safety of surgery, chemotherapy, and other treatments.

One study predicts that antimicrobial resistance could result in 10 million deaths annually by 2050.

A new study, which appears in The Lancet, shows that antimicrobial-resistant bacteria may have directly accounted for 1.27 million deaths in 2019, based on estimates from 204 countries and territories.

Antimicrobial resistance was responsible for the highest number of deaths in low resource settings.

Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Christopher Murray, study co-author and director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr. Murray said:

“Our findings are a warning signal that antibiotic resistance is causing significant health loss now, responsible for more deaths than [HIV and AIDS] or malaria. We need to continue to adhere to and support infection prevention and control programs, be thoughtful about our antibiotic use, and advocate for increased funding to vaccine discovery and the antibiotic development pipeline.”

Previous studies estimating deaths caused by antimicrobial resistance have been limited in their scope, focusing on particular locations or specific antimicrobial drug-bacterial species combinations.

This study is the first to provide comprehensive estimates of deaths due to antimicrobial resistance across the globe, taking into account a broad range of bacterial species and antimicrobial drug-bacterial species combinations.

The dearth of reliable data on the impact of antimicrobial resistance has been an obstacle to implementing strategies to tackle this growing threat. The present study furnishes location-specific data on the impact of antimicrobial resistance, which will help design targeted policies and programs to control and prevent infections.

The research was conducted by the Global Research on AntiMicrobial resistance (GRAM) Project, which is a multinational collaboration between researchers to produce reliable estimates of the impact of antimicrobial resistance across the globe.

A statement by the GRAM leadership group about this study notes:

“Being able to measure antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and compare it with other major health threats is essential to addressing its serious consequences. This work incorporates the best available data and provides reliable evidence describing the substantial mortality and morbidity caused by AMR globally. We anticipate that policymakers will use these results as we intended them, to drive action.”