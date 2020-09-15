Although antianxiety medications target the nervous system, one new study suggests that anxiety disorders may stem more from the endocrine system.

Most people have brief periods of anxiety from time to time, such as when they experience stressful situations in which the outcome is unknown.

For many individuals, however, anxiety is an acute, frequent, and persistent emotional state that adversely affects quality of life. In fact, experts estimate that anxiety disorders affect around 264 million people worldwide.

Antianxiety medications, which typically target the central nervous system, can be helpful, but they often fail to provide permanent relief.

Now, a new study suggests that anxiety disorders may stem, at least in part, from malfunctions in the body’s endocrine system.

The results demonstrate that inflammation of the thyroid gland is associated with anxiety disorders, suggesting new avenues of treatment.

The researchers presented their findings at the European and International Conference on Obesity in September 2020. Juliya Onofriichuk, from Kyiv City Clinical Hospital in Ukraine, led the research.

She explains: “These findings indicate that the endocrine system may play an important role in anxiety. Doctors should also consider the thyroid gland and the rest of the endocrine system, as well as the nervous system, when examining [people] with anxiety.”