In the United States, coronary heart disease (CHD) is the leading cause of death .

In the first decade of the 21st century, there was a decline in the prevalence of CHD.

However, a new study has found evidence to suggest that this reduction in prevalence is beginning to slow down.

Experts also expect a possible rise in heart disease risk linked to obesity, diabetes, and pandemic-related lifestyle changes. In a new study, researchers have found evidence that indicates that the reported recent reductions in the prevalence of CHD are beginning to slow down. The study, which appears as a research letter in the journal JAMA Cardiology , lays the ground for researchers to investigate the findings.

Heart disease rates are declining but slowly Mortality due to CHD significantly reduced during the years 2000–2011. Medical News Today spoke with the corresponding author of the study, Cathleen Gillespie, a statistician at the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. “CHD mortality had been decreasing in the U.S. since the 1960s,” Gillespie said. “Those declines could be attributed to improvements in risk factors — for example, new high blood pressure medications, improvements in nutrition, reduction of smoking — and advances in treatment — for example, improvements in the emergency medical systems, coronary care units, cardiac rehabilitation,” she added. “The decreasing prevalence of CHD from 2001 to 2012 could have resulted from a combination of prevention efforts and improvements in the management of risk factors. The use of statins and the treatment and control of high blood pressure increased during this period,” explained the researcher. However, since then, there are signs that this reduction has begun to slow.

More than 3.5 million people surveyed In the present study, the researchers wanted to gather further information about the slowing down of the reduction in heart disease prevalence. To do this, they analyzed 2011–2018 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) telephone survey. During the survey, participants answered the following questions: Has a doctor, nurse, or other health professional ever told you that you had angina or coronary heart disease?

Has a doctor, nurse, or other health professional ever told you that you had a heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction? If the participants answered “yes” to either question, the data collectors recorded them as having self-reported CHD. After excluding people with a history of heart disease or with incomplete responses, the researchers had a sample size of 3,572,977 people.

Obesity, diabetes rates rising After analyzing the data, the researchers found that there was no significant change in CHD prevalence between 2011 and 2018. They concluded that this could suggest that the reduction in the prevalence of CHD is slowing. However, they also pointed out that the BRFSS survey was not necessarily comparable with other data sets. According to Gillespie, “[d]eceleration in the decline [of CHD] may be influenced by the varying trends of CHD risk factors during this time period and previously.” “Improvements have been observed in blood cholesterol profiles and the prevalence of smoking and physical inactivity. However, increases have been reported for obesity and type 2 diabetes, and no changes have occurred for high sodium intake or hypertension prevalence.”

– Cathleen Gillespie MNT also spoke with Dr. Abha Khandelwal, who is a clinical associate professor of cardiovascular medicine at Stanford University and was not involved in the study. Dr. Khandelwal said that there are various possible reasons for the observed plateauing in the prevalence of heart disease. “There is a known increase in cardiometabolic risk factors in the U.S. population. These include increased rates of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyle, to name a few,” she said. As per data from the CDC and the American Heart Association (AHA), obesity rates have increased from 30.5% to 42.4% in the last 2 decades. Dr. Khandelwal said that the same rates for children and obesity were even more alarming, “almost doubling to above 35% in the same time period,” which could signal a higher risk of heart disease in future generations. She also pointed out that as the study did not include high risk individuals, such as those who live in nursing homes or other institutions, the data were limited. The study was also based on self-reporting rather than actual prevalence. “Additionally, there are well-known limitations in identifying CHD in women and, therefore, this study would possibly grossly underestimate this, as well,” she added. “We know that U.S. maternal mortality — especially in certain ethnic and socioeconomic demographics — continues to be quite high. We know that, in general, the same risk factors continue to rise in our maternal population, leading to increased morbidity and mortality. This would signal a future increase in CHD in these same women,” she further explained. Dr. Khandelwal said that the increase in the identification of heart disease in younger populations or monitored changes over time could be due to better diagnostic tools and imaging technologies.