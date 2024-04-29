Share on Pinterest Scientists have found a link between neotame and damage to the intestinal wall. Image by Marie LaFauci/Getty Images The artificial sweetener neotame damages healthy cells in the human intestinal tract, leading to serious health problems such as irritable bowel syndrome, according to a new U.K. study.

Neotame is a sweetener formulated to be an ingredient in baked goods, various other food products, and as a tabletop flavoring.

The study will result in fresh risk/benefit considerations of neotame as a sweetener that can help people avoid overweight and obesity, themselves drivers of multiple chronic conditions. Neotame, an artificial sweetener available for use in food products for which aspartame is inappropriate, may damage the intestine, according to a new study from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, U.K. The study finds that neotame can alter healthy cells in human intestinal walls. This can impact the integrity of the gut wall, potentially leading to irritable bowel syndrome and sepsis . The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved neotame for human consumption in 2002. It is approved in many countries as a flavor enhancer and sweetener in cakes and other confectionary foods. It is also found in some sugar-free gums, lozenges, and beverages. Neotame may be introduced into foods in manufacturing or as a tabletop seasoning. Neotame is 7,000 to 13,000 times sweeter than sucrose. The study says the sweetener can directly damage epithelial cells in the intestinal wall as well as adversely affect bacteria in the gut. The study was conducted in vivo with E. Coli (Escherichia coli) and E. faecalis (Enterococcus faecalis), in which researchers observed various pathogenic responses after exposure to neotame. Among these was the production of biofilm, and an increase in the ability of damaged bacteria to cling to the intestinal walls. The study is published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

How neotame affects the intestinal epithelium “Our studies indicate that neotame causes an increase in stress signaling in our human cells which reduces the amount of junctions that hold our cells together in a tight barrier,” Havovi Chichger, PhD, BSC, associate professor in biomedical science at Anglia Ruskin University, told Medical News Today. She is co-author of the new study, along with Aparna Shil, PhD, AFHEA, of Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh. “This weakens the strength of the barrier, causing more leak of materials from the gut into our blood,” Chichger explained. She noted that biofilms caused by neotame are “linked to a range of potential issues including heightened stress response and increased resistance to antibiotics.”

Super-sweetness from artificial ingredients Various artificial sweeteners are many times as sweet as sugars found in nature. This is so that smaller amounts of them suffice to sweeten a food product and add fewer calories. Chichger agreed with this concept in principle, saying, “As the public moves away from a sugary diet because obesity and diabetes are increasing, artificial sweeteners have the potential to be a useful tool in improving both these conditions.” Dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN, who was not involved in the study, agreed, saying, “When it comes to blood sugar control, artificial sweeteners always outperform sugar. I’ve witnessed this repeatedly in my patients.” “Neotame was developed as an alternate to aspartame with the aim of being a more stable and sweet version of the traditional sweetener. It is very stable at high temperatures, which means it is particularly suited to adding to baked goods. These features make it more useful for food manufacturing,” said Chichger. At the same time, Chichger pointed out, “The issue with these ultra-sweet chemicals is that we don’t know enough about how they act on certain environments in our body.” Kirkpatrick said she hasn’t seen much neotame in foods consumed by her patients. She tends to see “more sucralose , stevia, and erythritol [derived from monkfruit]” in her practice.