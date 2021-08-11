Share on Pinterest A new study investigates the importance of ‘pain maps.’ Peathegee Inc/Getty Images

A doctor will often ask a person with chronic pain to create a “pain map” to show where in their body they experience pain.

The doctor will then combine the map with other symptoms to diagnose and treat the person.

Researchers have now found that the distribution of pain is significantly associated with its intensity, its effect on mood and sleep, and how it affects the ability to perform physical tasks.

The distribution of pain in the participants’ bodies was also sufficient to predict whether pain and physical function would improve 3 months later.

Chronic pain is one of the most common reasons why people seek medical care, and it is linked to decreased quality of life, opioid dependence, and poor mental health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , in 2019, about 1 in 5 adults in the United States reported that they had experienced chronic pain in the past 3 months.

Over the same period, more than 7% of adults said that they had pain that frequently limited their life or work activities.

However, the experience of pain is complex and subjective, which makes it difficult to quantify and communicate to healthcare professionals.

Doctors will often ask people with chronic pain to mark a pain map, also known as a body map or pain body map, to indicate where in their body they feel pain.

They may then combine this information with other signs and symptoms to confirm a diagnosis and create a treatment plan for each individual.

However, a new study suggests that the distinctive patterns of pain distribution that pain maps reveal could serve as a quick and easy screening tool in their own right.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, PA, found that these patterns successfully predicted the likelihood that people’s pain and physical function would improve 3 months later.