Past studies have suggested that the humble aspirin can benefit cardiovascular health. For this reason, some researchers had hypothesized that this drug might also help prevent dementia or at least slow down cognitive decline. A new study, however, now disproves this notion.

New research has found that taking low dose aspirin daily neither affects a person's dementia risk nor slows down cognitive decline.

Historically, doctors have prescribed low dose aspirin to help prevent cardiovascular problems in aging populations.

However, newer research indicates that although aspirin can indeed help protect the cardiovascular system in some cases, not everyone will benefit from taking this readily available over-the-counter drug.

Still, due to aspirin’s potential in safeguarding aspects of cardiovascular health, some researchers had wondered whether it might also help prevent or delay dementia, since brain and heart health are connected to a degree.

Now, a team of investigators from the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, has proven that hypothesis wrong.

The researchers present their findings in a study paper that features in the journal Neurology.

“Worldwide, an estimated 50 million people have some form of dementia, a number that is expected to grow as the population increases, so the scientific community is eager to find a low cost treatment that may reduce a person’s risk,” says co-author Joanne Ryan, Ph.D.