A study has found that fatty plaques in the arteries that supply the heart, brain, and legs with blood rapidly build up in people between the ages of 40 and 50 years. Share on Pinterest According to a new study, many healthy people aged between 40 and 50 years experience rapid development of atherosclerosis. A new study that appears in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has found that atherosclerosis — the process of fatty plaques building up in the arteries that lead to the heart and the leading cause of coronary heart disease — rapidly increases in people between the ages of 40 and 50. The researchers conducted the study using imaging techniques, demonstrating that ultrasound imaging can be simpler and more efficient than other techniques.

Heart disease and atherosclerosis According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , atherosclerosis occurs when deposits of cholesterol, as well as other substances, build up in the walls of the arteries, causing these vessels to narrow. This narrowing can reduce the flow of blood or, at its most severe, completely block it. When this happens in the arteries that supply blood to the heart, it is called coronary heart disease. The symptoms can include chest pain, weakness, dizziness, pain in the arms, and shortness of breath. Eventually, this can lead to the weakening of a person’s heart muscle, which can result in a heart attack. Risk factors for coronary heart disease include smoking, diabetes, having overweight or obesity, eating an unhealthful diet, and having a family member who has heart disease.

Rapid development of atherosclerosis In the new study, the researchers analyzed data that covered 10 years and came from 4,200 middle-aged men and women who were in good health. They found that, contrary to what experts previously thought, atherosclerosis can happen rapidly between the ages of 40 and 50, even in people who otherwise appear healthy. According to Dr. Borja Ibañez, Clinical Research Director of the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) in Madrid, Spain: “This study is the first to analyze the progression of atherosclerosis at frequent intervals. The previous view was that the disease progressed very slowly throughout life. However, the new results show that the disease progressed very rapidly in 40% of the individuals analyzed.” “Future data from [this] study will show whether this progression is associated with subsequent cardiovascular events. Until now, the speed of atherosclerosis progression has not been a factor in assessing individual risk.” The research also found evidence to confirm the classic risk factors for atherosclerosis.