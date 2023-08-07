Share on Pinterest Added sugar in the diet may contribute to the development of kidney stones, research shows. delihayat/Getty Images

New research shows that added sugar consumption may be a risk factor for developing kidney stones.

Studies demonstrate the negative health impact of added sugar. This includes high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and obesity, all factors that increase the likelihood of kidney stone formation.

Added sugars can also lead to less urine volume and elevated urinary calcium. These both contribute to the development of kidney stones.

Kidney stones are typically very painful, with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, bloody urine, fever, and chills. Risk factors for developing kidney stones include obesity, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease.

According to a new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition, added sugar intake may be another risk factor to be aware of. The study defines added sugar as “sugars or caloric sweeteners added to foods or beverages during processing or preparation to add flavor or extend shelf life.” Added sugars can be found in sugary drinks, cookies, cakes, and candy.

Looking at the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) , researchers analyzed data for 28,303 adult women and men between 2007 to 2018.

The data included the participants’ history of kidney stones and their daily intake of added sugars, determined by their self-reported recent consumption of food and drinks.

They were given a healthy eating index score (HEI-2015), which outlined their eating habits. Researchers also examined factors such as gender, age, race or ethnicity, BMI, and medical history to see if any of these factors may play a role in developing kidney stones.

Researchers discovered that participants who consumed more added sugar were more likely to have kidney stones, a lower HEI score, and a lower education level.

Furthermore, the percentage of caloric energy intake from added sugars was linked to kidney stones. Participants who received more than 25% of their total energy from added sugars had a 88% higher chance of developing kidney stones than those with less than 5% of their total energy from added sugars.