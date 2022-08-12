Share on Pinterest Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health.

Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH , but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.

, Future studies are needed to better understand why NASH develops so that treatments can help to counteract underlying mechanisms. Liver problems can occur for a variety of reasons but are not always caused by alcohol consumption. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a term that describes a range of conditions caused by a buildup of fat in the liver. Unrelated to alcohol consumption, NAFLD is caused by other factors and commonly leads to inflammation and liver damage. In more severe or aggressive cases, NAFLD may be diagnosed as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Currently, there are no medications that can treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. But a recent study published in the Journal of Hepatology examined the mechanisms of NASH and discovered that a specific protein, syntaxin 17, was prevented from doing its job of removing dead and unhealthy cells. What’s more, researchers found that vitamin B12 and folate worked to increase the levels of syntaxin 17 and helped reverse the fibrosis (thickening or scarring) and inflammation of the liver.

B vitamins reverse liver inflammation and fibrosis in NASH The current study’s authors examined the actions that occur in the development of NASH utilizing human subjects, mouse models, and primates. They found that increases in the amino acid homocysteine (Hcy) were present at the same time as hepatic inflammation and fibrosis. They also found that high levels of homocysteine in the liver induced and worsened NASH. Homocysteine further impacted a specific protein, syntaxin 17, which is critical for removing damaged cells from the body, a process called autophagy. Researchers used mice and cell cultures to examine how vitamin B12 and folate could help. They found that vitamin B12 and folate helped to restore the expression of syntaxin 17 and the autophagy process. Ultimately, vitamin B12 and folate helped to reduce NASH inflammation and fibrosis. Dr. Oben was interested in the information this study provided about NASH and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. He noted to MNT: “…The detailed experimental paper just published by Tripathi and Colleagues (Journal of Hepatology, July 2022) brings a novel view to these diseases. Using non-human models, they showed clearly that vitamin B12 and folate reduced liver inflammation and liver scarring (fibrosis) in NASH. These agents appear to act by affecting the homocysteine pathway. This is not a well-studied pathway. Homocysteine appears to be raised in NASH with its metabolism reduced in NASH…” – Dr. Oben, study author Study author Dr. Paul M. Yen, professor of medicine and member of the Duke Molecular Physiology Institute in Durham, North Carolina, explained to MNT: “…Remarkably, we found vitamin therapy could prevent and reverse fat accumulation, inflammation, and fibrosis in two different mouse models of NASH. Our preclinical findings suggest that vitamin therapy could be a first-line therapy, particularly in patients with low serum B12 and folate levels and elevated serum homocysteine levels.”