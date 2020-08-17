According to a new study, baby boomers lose more cognitive function than people of previous generations, reversing a recent trend.

Over the last few decades, cognition was improving among people over 50. Beginning with those born from 1890 to 1923, the “greatest generation,” and through the 1942–1947 generation of the “war babies,” cognitive scores were rising.

However, a new study finds that starting with early (1948–1953) and middle (1954–1959) baby boomers, the trend may now be moving in reverse.

On average, baby boomers achieve lower scores in cognitive tests than previous generations, according to recent data.

“It is shocking to see this decline in cognitive functioning among baby boomers after generations of increases in test scores,” says study author, sociologist Hui Zheng of Ohio State University in Columbus, OH.

While the study did not include late baby boomers (1960–1964), Zheng expects that they will also have lower scores, as will subsequent generations unless researchers can resolve the issues behind the decline.

Zheng cautions that “it may be worse than we expected for decades to come.”

The author published the study in the Journals of Gerontology: Series B.