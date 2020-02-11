Low back pain affects a substantial proportion of adults. Currently, the treatment options are limited and often fall short. A new review asks if yoga, tai chi, and qigong might prove effective in reducing pain. Share on Pinterest Low back pain is common but difficult to treat. Could yoga offer respite? The latest review concludes that these practices may benefit some people with low back pain. However, because there is so little high quality research, it is currently impossible to reach reliable conclusions. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, around 80% of adults in the United States experience low back pain at some point in their lives. Current treatments include medications such as opioids, self-care, surgery, and physical therapy. Because of the significant health and cost implications of opioids and major surgery, physical therapy is starting to receive increased attention from researchers. As the authors of the new review explain, chronic low back pain “often contributes to emotional distress, including depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance, and social isolation,” and “no effective treatment has been identified.” Finding a drug-free, low cost intervention for low back pain could change millions of lives. As complementary and alternative therapies become more popular, some researchers are keen to understand whether or not they could benefit people with low back pain. The review, which now appears in the journal Holistic Nursing Practice, set out to investigate how effective they might be.

Focusing on the alternatives The authors of the review hailed from Florida Atlantic University’s College for Design and Social Inquiry and the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, both in Boca Raton, FL. They focused on “movement-based mind-body interventions” — specifically, yoga, tai chi, and qigong. All three have both a physical and a meditative aspect to them. “We reviewed data to determine the effects of movement-based mind-body interventions on chronic back pain, psychological factors, coping strategies, and quality of life in people […] with back pain,” explains corresponding review author Juyoung Park, Ph.D. She adds: “Our goal was to provide a comprehensive assessment of the effects of these interventions to be able to offer information across disciplines to implement evidence-based interventions to reduce such pain.” Following a thorough search of the existing research papers, the authors found just 32 studies that met their criteria. These included 3,484 participants. Twenty-five of the studies focused on yoga, four examined tai chi, and three looked at qigong. Overall, the authors conclude: “A majority of the 32 reviewed articles showed [movement-based mind-body interventions] to be effective for treatment of [low back pain], reporting positive outcomes such as reduction in pain or psychological distress (e.g., depression and anxiety), reduction in pain-related disability, and improved functional ability.”