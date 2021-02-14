Share on Pinterest Jonathan Knowles/Getty Images

A study finds that biological aging is linked to both mental and physical health.

Factors consistently related to advanced biological aging include: being male, smoking, being overweight, and having depression.

The researchers found that depression is linked to more advanced biological aging.

Combining aging measures from multiple cellular levels best captures biological age.

Our chronological age, of course, is what we celebrate with each passing birthday. But people who are the same chronological age may not be aging at the same rate.

Scientists are using biology to more accurately measure how quickly humans age.

One factor is the length of an individual’s telomeres, stretches of DNA and proteins at the ends of our chromosomes that shorten as we age. An epigenetic clock, meanwhile, looks at the changes in gene function that do not make alterations to the genetic code, or genome.

Another aging clock is based on transcriptomes , a collection of all the gene readouts in a cell. Scientists also measure age with metabolomics , the study of the chemical processes that involve metabolites, small molecules produced by and during metabolic processes.



In addition, scientists use what they call a proteomic clock , which measures levels of proteins in the blood.

For a new study, now published in the journal eLife, researchersset out to learn whether a composite biological clock outperforms individual biological clocks in predicting health.

“To develop a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying biological aging, we wanted to examine how indicators of biological aging relate to each other, how they link to determinants of physical and mental health, and whether a combined biological clock, made up of all age indicators, is a better predictor of health,” says co-lead author Dr. Rick Jansen, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Amsterdam UMC, in the Netherlands.