Experts say people with binge eating disorder can relapse, so ongoing treatment is important. Laurie Rubin/Getty Images Binge eating disorder affects an estimated 1% to 3% of people in the United States.

In a new study, researchers report that the disorder may last longer than previously thought.

Experts say treatment and management of the disorder can be a lifelong process. Binge eating disorder may not be what doctors thought it was. At least when it comes to relapsing. A study published today in the journal Psychological Medicine by scientists from McLean Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system in Massachusetts, states that binge-eating disorder is the most prevalent eating disorder in the United States. It also says that previous studies have shown conflicting views of how long the disorder lasts and the likelihood of relapse. The new study, which was done over a five-year period, concluded that 61% of people initially diagnosed with binge eating disorder will still experience the condition 2.5 years later. The research also states that 45% of individuals will still experience binge eating disorder five years after their initial diagnosis.

The long-term effects of binge eating disorder The research team said its results contradict previous studies that documented faster remission times. “The big takeaway is that binge-eating disorder does improve with time, but for many people it lasts years,” said Kristin Javaras, a first study author and an assistant psychologist in the Division of Women’s Mental Health at McLean, in a statement. “As a clinician, oftentimes the clients I work with report many, many years of binge-eating disorder, which felt very discordant with studies that suggested that it was a transient disorder.” “It’s very important to understand how long binge-eating disorder lasts and how likely people are to relapse so that we can better provide better care,” she added. The researchers said binge eating disorder is estimated to impact between 1% and 3% of adults in the United States. They added that the average age of onset is 25 years old and is characterized by periods when people feel they’ve lost control over their eating habits. The scientists said previous retrospective studies relied on people’s sometimes faulty memories. The previous studies reported binge eating disorder can last an average of 7 years to 16 sixteen years. Prospective studies tracking subjects with the disorder have also suggested many people with the disorder enter remission within a smaller time frame — from 1 to 2 years. Researchers also noted most previous prospective studies were limited by small sample sizes (fewer than 50 participants) and weren’t representative because they focused only on adolescent or young-adult females, most of whom had body mass indexes (BMI) less than 30, whereas around two-thirds of people with binge eating disorder have BMIs of 30 or more.

Details of the binge eating disorder longevity study The researchers in the new study followed for five years 137 adults who had the disorder. The participants ranged in age from 19 to 74 and had an average BMI of 36. Researchers also assessed the subjects for the disorder at the beginning of the study, then re-examined them 2.5 years and 5 years later. Most participants still experienced binge eating episodes after five years, although many showed improvements. After 2.5 years, 61% of the subjects still had the disorder and another 23% experienced “clinically significant symptoms, although they were below the threshold for binge eating disorder.” After five years, 46% of subjects met the full criteria and 33% experienced “clinically significant but sub-threshold symptoms.” “Notably, 35 percent of the individuals who were in remission at the 2.5-year follow-up had relapsed to either full or sub-threshold binge-eating disorder at the 5-year follow-up,” the study authors wrote.

Diagnosis criteria has changed Criteria for diagnosing binge eating disorder have changed since the study. Javaras said that under the new guidelines, an even bigger percentage of participants would have been diagnosed with the disorder at 2.5 years and 5 years. Javaras said the study’s results better represent binge eating disorder’s natural time-course because subjects may or may not have been receiving treatment as opposed to people who are enrolled in a treatment program. The authors said treatment appeared to lead to faster remission, suggesting people with binge-eating disorders can benefit from intervention. Javaras said there are major inequities regarding who receives treatment. Although there was variation among participants, the team was unable to find strong clinical or demographic predictors for the disorder’s duration. “This suggests that no one is much less or more likely to get better than anyone else,” Javaras said. The researchers said that since the study ended they have been investigating and developing treatment options for binge eating disorder and examining screening methods to better identify individuals who would benefit from treatment. “We are studying binge eating disorder with neuroimaging to get a better understanding of the neurobiology involved, which could help enhance or develop new treatments,” Javaras said. “We are also examining ways to catch people earlier because many don’t even realize they have binge eating disorder and there is a major need for increased awareness and screening so that intervention can begin earlier.”

Binge eating disorder often misunderstood Supatra Tovar is a clinical psychologist and registered dietitian who works with people with eating disorders who was not involved in the new study. She told Medical News Today that binge eating disorder relapse is critical and often misunderstood. “It’s essential to acknowledge that relapse does not necessarily imply a failure of the treatment but rather underscores the chronic nature of eating disorders and the ongoing necessity for support,” Tovar said. She added that relapse can be an indication the person wasn’t fully recovered. “This does not necessarily mean that no progress was made. Rather, it may suggest that some deeper, underlying causes of the disorder were not completely addressed in the initial treatment phase,” Tovar said. “This could include unresolved trauma, ongoing exposure to stressors that reinforce unhealthy coping mechanisms, or persistent negative self-beliefs and body image issues.” Tovar said recovery from binge eating disorder isn’t just about managing eating behaviors but also about developing coping strategies for stress and emotional turmoil. “The occurrence of relapse might indicate areas where therapeutic interventions need to be strengthened or modified to better support long-term recovery,” Tovar said. “It’s not simply a matter of ‘curing’ the symptoms but involves a deeper, more sustained engagement with both psychological and lifestyle factors that contribute to the disorder. Recovery is a dynamic process that requires adaptability in treatment approaches, considering the individual’s evolving needs and life circumstances.”