Share on Pinterest A new study looks at the experiences of Black and Latinx long-term survivors of HIV during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic who come from low income households. Valeriia Kuznetsova/Getty Images

People of color from low income households have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For people living with HIV, surviving a pandemic is not a completely novel experience.

A new study explores the strategies of Black and Latinx long-term HIV survivors in the early months of the current pandemic.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now well documented that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color.

A recent study describes the experiences of Black and Latinx long-term survivors of HIV during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic who come from low income households.

The lead and senior authors are based at the New York University Silver School of Social Work (NYU Silver).

Their goal was to both identify gaps in healthcare services for a critically underserved group and learn about the coping mechanisms of a population with a demonstrated ability to live with a life threatening infection.

Long-term HIV survivors are uniquely equipped for dealing with a pandemic. Dr. Marya Gwadz, lead author of the study, explains:

“We were interested in risks but also in identifying ‘indigenous coping strategies’ and gaps that could be addressed for better future preparedness in times of crisis. We define these as effective ways of managing health and well-being in the time of COVID-19 that emerge from the community but are not necessarily strategies that researchers or experts would have come up with.”

Dr. Gwadz is a professor and associate dean at NYU Silver and an associate director of the Transdisciplinary Research Methods Core of the Center for Drug Use and HIV Research at NYU School of Global Public Health.

Her Intervention Innovations Team Lab conducted the research, which appears in the journal AIDS and Behavior.