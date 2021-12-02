Share on Pinterest Medical workers in the Korsakov Central District Hospital, in Russia, on November 30, 2021. Sergei Krasnoukhov\TASS via Getty Images A new study identifies viral RNA as a blood biomarker that may help predict which patients with COVID-19 have the greatest risk of dying.

The team found the biomarker in blood samples collected from people hospitalized with COVID-19 and later confirmed it in two other hospitalized patient groups.

The scientists believe that their discovery could help medical professionals identify patients with the highest mortality risk. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, in December 2019, medical professionals have struggled to identify which groups have the highest risk of mortality. Early research unveiled some common factors, including median age and underlying chronic conditions. However, much remains unknown. Now, a new study from the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM) has found that a blood biomarker of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may help doctors determine which patients are most likely to die from the disease. The researchers believe that this finding will allow medical professionals to provide treatments faster to patients with the highest risk of mortality. The study appears in the journal Science Advances.

COVID-19 and the blood Earlier research into COVID-19 and its connection to human blood has investigated why the disease causes blood clots, how blood thinners may protect against complications, and how five protein blood biomarkers may predict which patients become critically ill. The lead author of the new study, Dr. Daniel Kaufmann, a principal scientist at CRCHUM and medical professor at Université de Montréal, spoke with Medical News Today. He explained that the purpose of this study was to identify a simple, reliable blood marker that could pinpoint patients with the highest risk of fatal illness. “The course of COVID-19 is extremely variable among patients,” Dr. Kaufmann explained. “From a clinical care perspective, it is important to be able to rapidly identify the persons who are at the highest risk of evolving toward critical disease and death.” “A lot of different blood measurements have been associated with severe disease,” he continued, “but it is really impractical to work with a profusion of parameters, and some will be more reliable than others.” In this study, Dr. Kaufmann and his team found that one blood biomarker — viral RNA — helped predict which patients had the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus, which means that RNA, rather than DNA, is its genetic material. Once inside a human cell, the virus co-opts our cellular machinery to build the proteins coded by its RNA. Some of this viral RNA (vRNA) is detectable in the blood of people with the infection.

Searching for the biomarker For their study, Dr. Kaufmann and his team collected blood samples from 279 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The disease severity ranged; some patients required no oxygen support, while others needed mechanical ventilation. The researchers took blood samples from each person 11 days after their symptoms had appeared. They also followed the participants for 60 days after their symptoms had appeared. Of the 279 patients, 13 died. Almost half of those died between 30 and 60 days after the first onset of symptoms. Most were in the “critical” patient group. The researchers initially measured three main biomarkers in the blood of the participants: inflammatory proteins, vRNA, and the level of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. They found that the amount of vRNA in a patient’s blood provided the best predictor of mortality risk — noncritical patients had less vRNA than critical patients. Also, those who died had high levels of vRNA in their blood, compared with participants who survived. Importantly, the researchers reported that the other biomarkers did not help predict mortality rates. To further examine their theory, the authors tested two additional COVID-19 patient groups — one from Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital and another from CRCHUM. Again, they found that their predictive model worked.