. However, for some people, blood pressure increases after standing up.

A new study finds that the latter may indicate a higher risk for adverse cardiovascular events. A recent study in Hypertension examined the difference in blood pressure readings in young to middle age people when they were lying down versus standing. The researchers investigated how this might have links to long-term adverse health outcomes. They found that participants who had a higher blood pressure when standing compared with lying down had a greater risk for cardiovascular and renal events later in life.

What is blood pressure? Blood pressure is the force with which blood pumps through the body. Doctors measure it using two numbers: systolic and diastolic readings. The systolic reading is the pressure when the heart contracts, while the diastolic reading is the pressure on blood vessels when the heart relaxes. A healthy blood pressure reading is 120/80 milligrams of mercury (mm Hg) or lower. People with a systolic reading greater than 140 mm Hg or a diastolic reading greater than 90 mm Hg have high blood pressure, or hypertension. High blood pressure increases the risk of developing other health problems. For example, the condition can contribute to heart, brain, eye, and kidney damage. Anyone can have high blood pressure, and the number of young- and middle-aged people with this condition is growing .

Standing versus lying down Typically, when medical professionals take a blood pressure reading, the person stays in one position, usually sitting or lying down. However, they will sometimes take readings in more than one position, usually to test for drops in blood pressure when moving from lying down to sitting or standing. If it drops significantly, healthcare experts call it orthostatic hypotension . In some people, blood pressure can increase when transitioning from sitting to standing. The authors of the current study wanted to determine if people who had higher blood pressure standing versus lying down were at a greater risk for adverse cardiac and kidney problems. Study author Dr. Paolo Palatini explained the following to Medical News Today: “Up to now, doctors measured [blood pressure] on standing only in [older adults] on pharmacological treatment with the purpose of detecting orthostatic hypotension. In young to middle age people, [blood pressure] is currently measured only in the lying or the sitting posture.”

Study breakdown and results The researchers conducted the study in Italy and involved 1,207 participants aged 18–45 years. All these individuals had hypertension but had never received treatment. To collect baseline data, the scientists had each participant undergo a physical exam. They also looked at factors, such as body size, and took blood and urine samples. The researchers asked participants questions about their personal and family history and physical activity levels. They also noted participants’ use of cigarettes, alcohol, and coffee. They took three blood pressure measurements while each participant was lying down. Next, they took three measurements while each was standing. They then looked at the difference between standing blood pressure and lying blood pressure. They took the measurements twice, 2 weeks apart. The team referred to participants with a systolic blood pressure increase of greater than 6.5 mm Hg as “hyperreactors.” These hyperreactors also had higher levels of epinephrine in their urine. Over several years, the researchers followed up with participants and collated information about any major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). They concluded that a hyperreactive rise in blood pressure upon standing has links with a higher risk of MACE in people with hypertension. Individuals in the top 10% of the hyperreactive group were twice as likely to experience MACE than those with a typical blood pressure response to standing. When asked to comment on the study, Prof. Bernard Cheung, Ph.D., FRCP, Sun Chieh Yeh Heart Foundation Professor in cardiovascular therapeutics at the University of Hong Kong, offered the following insight: “People with this response [the change in blood pressure from lying to sitting] tended to have higher epinephrine levels in their urine. The authors, therefore, suggested that the exaggerated blood pressure response might be explained by increased epinephrine secretion, which makes sense because this stress hormone is known to be a trigger of cardiovascular events.” “This concept is novel,” he continued, “and if true, the lying–standing change in systolic blood pressure could be a simple bedside test that can join the known predictors of [cardiovascular events].”