Share on Pinterest Could an experimental blood test help predict a range of age-related diseases? Image credit: James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Researchers at at Massachusetts General Hospital have developed a blood test that examines over 200 proteins to assess an individual’s biological aging rate.

According to the research, the test — developed using machine learning — can predict a person’s likelihood of developing 18 significant age-related diseases and their risk of early death from any cause.

The study helps to explain the biological mechanisms involved in various age-related diseases, improving understanding of how genetics and environmental factors influence aging.

New research published in Nature Medicine suggests that the proteome could be a more accurate indicator of a person’s biological age.

The proteome refers to the entire collection of proteins produced by an organism.

The aim of the research was to determine whether scientists could create a “proteomic aging clock” that would help predict the risk of common age-related diseases.

By using proteomics data , it is possible to more accurately assess aging by comparing an individual’s biological function to what is expected for their chronological age.

While most biological aging clocks rely on DNA methylation , analysing protein levels could offer a more direct understanding of the mechanisms behind aging, especially as proteins are the main focus of drug development.

However, previous proteomic aging clocks have not been independently validated across populations with varied genetic and geographic backgrounds.

In addition to this, none of the prior aging clocks have been developed using large, diverse population samples that allow for extensive testing across a broad range of age-related diseases, multimorbidity and mortality.

Multimorbidity, defined as the presence of two or more concurrent conditions in a person, is an escalating global issue that significantly impacts individuals, caregivers and society as a whole.