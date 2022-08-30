Share on Pinterest Could controlled electric shocks to the brain help improve memory? Image credit: Sorlen Hald/Getty Images. About 40% of adults ages 65 and older experience memory loss.

Researchers from Boston University have found that applying noninvasive electrical stimulation to certain parts of the brain may help improve long-term and working memory in people over the age of 65 for up to a month.

This study recently appeared in the journal Nature Neuroscience .

Memory gains for up to a month For this study, the Boston University research team tested a noninvasive type of electrical stimulation called transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS). Scientists used the tACS system to deliver oscillating electrical currents through electrodes placed on the scalps of 150 people between the ages of 65 and 88. Study participants received about 20 minutes of tACS for 4 consecutive days. While receiving the tACS treatment, participants also had to perform a memory task where they recalled a list of 20 words that were read aloud by a member of the research team. The researchers found that the participants who received high-frequency electric stimulation to the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex of the brain improved their ability to recall words from the start of the list, showing improved long-term memory. Researchers also found that participants who received low-frequency electric stimulation to the inferior parietal lobule of the brain had an easier time remembering words toward the end of the list, showing working memory improvement. The memory gains participants experienced were still detectable 1 month after the stimulation. “The brain communicates via electrical impulses,” explained study team member Dr. Robert M. G. Reinhart, a cognitive neuroscientist and assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences and biomedical engineering, and director of the Cognitive & Clinical Neuroscience Laboratory at Boston University. “That is, information in the brain is conveyed using electrical impulses or neuronal rhythms.” “What we have shown here and elsewhere is that we can apply safe and noninvasive applications of low-intensity alternating current in a specialized way that is keyed to the intrinsic brain rhythms implicated in memory processing, and as a result, control and enhance these brain rhythms and their corresponding memory systems, especially for people with poorer cognitive function,” he noted to Medical News Today. Dr. Reinhart explained that the mechanism for how this works is called entrainment, which refers to the temporal locking between the rhythm of the applied stimulation and the intrinsic rhythm inside the brain. “That is, the electrical stimulation is taking control of the timing of brain activities,” he said. “Time is a crucial variable in the brain. The brain is constantly sending and receiving packets of information at blinding fast speeds. Brain rhythms are an exquisite solution that the brain has evolved to use to efficiently coordinate these fasting-moving bundles of information which make up our memories,” pointed out Dr. Reinhart.