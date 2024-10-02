“While this study suggests that potentially harmful chemicals are found in food packaging, it does not prove a conclusive link between these chemicals and breast cancer.”

This may sound alarming, but Ben Atkinson, head of research communications at Breast Cancer Now , who was not involved in the study, reassured Medical News Today:

Now, a study may offer an explanation for some of the increase in breast cancers. The study, by the Food Packaging Forum Foundation, based in Zurich, Switzerland, and published in Frontiers in Toxicology , researchers identified 189 potential breast carcinogens in common food packaging materials, 76 of which could transfer from the packaging into the food.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that a person’s risk of developing breast cancer is affected by many factors. Factors associated with an increase in breast cancer risk include:

A new study from the American Cancer Society has shown that deaths from breast cancer have declined by 44% since 1989, largely due to greater screening and improved treatments, but it warns of an increase in the incidence of breast cancer every year, particularly among younger women. The reasons for these rises are unclear.

According to the American Cancer Society , the lifetime risk of developing some form of cancer is 41.6% for men and 39.6% for women. For women, the most common form is breast cancer, which is likely to affect one in 8 women at some stage in their life.

On its journey from source to table, food comes into contact with many materials, including processing equipment, packaging and cookware. The substances food comes into contact with are regulated in the United States , the European Union and elsewhere.

However, at each stage of a food’s journey to the plate, substances can migrate into the food and, according to this and other studies , some of these substances have the potential to cause cancer.

Of the 189 food packaging chemicals identified in this study, 30 have been shown to cause cancer in rodent models, 67 are genotoxic , so may cause cancer, and the remainder are likely to be endocrine disrupters .

Different types of packaging contain different types and numbers of these potential carcinogens. Plastic has the most, with the study finding 143 of the chemicals in food packaging plastics; paper and card contained 89, and glass was the only material containing no substances likely to cause cancer.

Although not all of the chemicals can transfer from packaging to foods, the study found that 61 (80%) have been measured to transfer from plastics, 23 (30%) from unspecified materials, 21 (28%) migrated from paper and board, 8 (11%) from metals, and 6 (8%) from multi-materials.

Jagdish Khubchandani, professor of public health at New Mexico State University, who was also not involved in the study, expressed concern at the findings, telling MNT: