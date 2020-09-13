A new study provides drug developers with clues about how to extend healthy lifespan without severely restricting calorie intake.

Share on Pinterest Research is ongoing into a drug that can mimic the life extending effects of calorie restriction.

Scientists have known for some time that restricting calorie intake in laboratory animals can extend their lifespan and reduce their risk of developing diseases of older age, such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Some studies suggest that calorie restriction may have health benefits for humans, too. However, achieving and maintaining a calorie restricted diet is challenging for the vast majority of people.

Identifying a drug that can mimic the metabolic effects of calorie restriction has, therefore, been an important goal of research into life extension.

One of the striking effects of calorie restriction is that it leads to a fall in core body temperature. However, it has been unclear what contribution this makes to the diet’s health benefits.

“It’s not easy to discern what’s driving the beneficial changes of calorie restriction,” says Prof. Bruno Conti, Ph.D., of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA. “Is it the reduced calories on their own or the change in body temperature that typically happens when one consumes fewer calories? Or is it a combination of both?”

Some research does suggest that the reduction in core temperature contributes to the diet’s beneficial effects and is not simply a side effect.

Mice engineered to have a lower core body temperature live longer than normal mice, for example, regardless of whether their calorie intake is restricted.

Other studies have found that people with a naturally low body temperature tend to live longer compared with those whose core temperature is closer to the norm for humans.