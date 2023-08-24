Share on Pinterest The eyes might hold the key to spotting signs of Parkinson’s. AzmanL/Getty Images Parkinson’s disease can affect the eyes, causing vision changes, dry eye, and reading difficulties.

Researchers from Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL Institute of Ophthalmology have found specific markers in the eye indicating the presence of Parkinson’s disease.

Scientists say these markers can be found on average seven years before a person receives an official diagnosis. More than 10 million people around the world have Parkinson’s disease — a neurological disease that affects a person’s ability to move. Researchers are still unclear as to why a person may get Parkinson’s disease, but there are some indications that disturbances of the gut microbiome might play a role. And because early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease develop gradually, they can sometimes be hard to spot. One area of the body that can show signs of Parkinson’s disease is the eyes. People with Parkinson’s disease may experience changes to their vision, dry eye, and/or difficulty reading or keeping their eyes fully open. Now, researchers from Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL Institute of Ophthalmology have found specific eye markers indicating Parkinson’s disease. Scientists say these markers can be found on average seven years before a person receives an official diagnosis. This study was recently published in the journal Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Looking for Parkinson’s markers Upon analyzing data from the eye scans, the researchers found differences in two specific layers of the inner retina in people with Parkinson’s disease — the ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer and the inner nuclear layer. “Thinning of the ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer has been seen in several neurological diseases, from multiple sclerosis to Alzheimer’s dementia , and it may reflect generalized loss of brain tissue. Abnormalities in the inner nuclear layer have only really been seen in cadaveric studies thus far,” Dr. Wagner said. “It’s fascinating to find changes here as cells using dopamine are found between this layer and the ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer. We are speculating but it is possible that we are observing a primary dopamergic-related degeneration in patients with Parkinson’s disease,” he added. The researchers found the reduced thickness of both these layers was associated with a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

Why the eyes? According to Dr. Wagner, the researchers decided to look for markers of Parkinson’s disease in eye scans because the disease is characterized by the loss of cells using the neurotransmitter dopamine. “The eye represents an accessible window into the brain and, importantly, also houses cells using the chemical dopamine,” he explained to Medical News Today. “ Previous work has shown that features of dopamine cell loss can be found in histological studies of retinal tissue in people with Parkinson’s disease; however, it has never been consistently observed in in-vivo imaging,” he said.

Early-stage research Dr. Wagner, however, also said it is important to highlight this is an early-stage research finding an association between differences in retinal morphology and the development of Parkinson’s disease. “Translating this into individual risk stratification requires considerable further work,” he continued. “We are investigating multimodal retinal imaging as well as high dimensional modeling approaches based on deep learning for (the) prediction of Parkinson’s disease. We’re also planning to investigate the utility of retinal imaging in prodromal Parkinson’s disease,” he said.

Could this lead to an early intervention for Parkinson’s? After reviewing this study, Dr. Daniel Truong, a neurologist and medical director of The Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Institute at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center, told Medical News Today the idea that we can detect markers of Parkinson’s disease through eye scans up to seven years before clinical presentation is revolutionary. “Together with other prodromal signs such as loss of the sense of smell, constipation , REM sleep behavior disorder , this early detection could open up new avenues for early interventions, allowing us to potentially alter the course of the disease or at least manage symptoms more effectively,” he continued. “Interestingly, the method of detection is not invasive. OCT scans of the retina are quick, highly detailed, and noninvasive, providing valuable insights not just about eye health but broader health conditions, too,” he said. However, Dr. Truong did state he had a few reservations about this study. “First and foremost, while these findings are promising, it’s essential to understand how they will translate to real-world clinical settings,” he explained. “The question would be the cost-effectiveness, accessibility, and the psychological aspect of prediction on healthy patients is also an issue. The study itself is not yet ready to predict if an individual will develop Parkinson’s definitively,” he said.