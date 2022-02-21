Share on Pinterest New research explores the benefits of brain stimulation for treating long COVID. Science Photo Library/Getty Images Long COVID affects nearly 40% of those with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Symptoms of long COVID include visual disturbances and cognitive impairment.

Reduced oxygen supply to the cells of the nervous system can “silence” the cells. These “silent neurons” may be responsible for some long COVID symptoms.

Increasing their oxygen supply using neuromodulation techniques can reactivate silenced cells of the nervous system. “Long COVID” refers to lingering symptoms after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Generally, people with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 get better within 1–2 weeks, but severe cases can go on for months. Researchers do not yet fully understand long COVID — also known as long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID, or chronic COVID. Experts worldwide are trying to understand who is most at risk of its short- and long-term health effects. Some studies have found that nearly 37% of people had long COVID symptoms up to 6 months after the infection, and half of those who did not require admission to the hospital had one or more symptoms of long COVID.

The study Researchers at the SAVIR-Center in Magdeburg, Germany, treated two females with long COVID symptoms using noninvasive brain stimulation (NIBS) to understand if neuromodulation could enhance blood flow and reverse visual impairment. Researchers delivered alternating current stimulation of the eyes and brain and completed cognitive assessments before and after treatment. Participants received 10–13 therapy sessions lasting 30–45 minutes each. The researchers briefly delivered electric currents through electrodes attached to the forehead while participants were sitting. After treatment, the participants rested for 15 minutes. The study found that noninvasive neuromodulation using NIBS improved visual field loss in under 4 days. The researchers noted improved blood vessel regulation in peripheral arteries and veins, with “all veins” showing an improved maximum vessel dilation of 113% and peripheral veins showing an average 300% change in vessel dilation after NIBS treatment. As well as vision problems, the participants had reported serious cognitive defects. Both of these improved after treatment, with one participant also showing a positive 40–60% recovery in the cognitive tests.