Research in mice has hinted that light and sound flickering at 40 hertz (Hz) could help treat Alzheimer’s disease by restoring connectivity in the brain and mobilizing the immune system against toxic proteins.

Now, a pilot study involving people with early Alzheimer’s suggests that this novel approach is safe and tolerable.

The research also provides preliminary evidence that sensory flicker may restore brain connectivity and modify the immune system in people with the disease.

The vast number of nerve cells in the human brain — about 86 billion of them according to one estimate — appear to coordinate their activities by firing in synchrony.

One particular firing frequency, at about 40 pulses per second (40 Hz) in the gamma frequency range, plays a pivotal role in brain functions, such as conscious awareness, perception, and memory.

Neuroscientists have discovered, for example, that on the rare occasions when people become aware that they are dreaming, known as lucid dreaming, the strength of electrical oscillations at 40 Hz intensifies in their brains.

There is also some evidence that stimulating a sleeping volunteer’s brain with a weak electric field pulsing at low gamma frequencies can induce lucid dreams.

Other research has found that the brains of people who practice some forms of meditation, which involves highly focused attention, have an unusually strong gamma signal during meditation and “instructed mind-wandering” practices.

Conversely, scientists have found disruptions in the gamma range in several neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease .

“There is evidence that gamma activity is altered in people with dementia,” said Annabelle Singer, Ph.D., a neuroscientist at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University in Atlanta.

“Exactly how gamma changes depends on what brain regions are measured and what the participant is doing — like during a task vs. awake but resting,” she added.

Alzheimer’s disease is an incurable, degenerative form of dementia that damages parts of the brain that play a role in thought, memory, and language.

The early stages, known as mild cognitive impairment (MCI), involve relatively mild loss of memory. However, the later stages include debilitating symptoms, such as getting lost in once familiar places, poor judgment, and changes in mood and personality.