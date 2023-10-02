Share on Pinterest What role do micronutrients play in treating neurological diseases? Image credit: nicolas_/Getty Images. Micronutrients refer to all the vitamins and minerals a body needs to stay healthy and function correctly.

More than 2 billion people globally are micronutrient deficient.

Not getting enough micronutrients can place a person at risk for health issues.

Researchers from Charles University in the Czech Republic make the case that getting the proper amount of micronutrients may have some therapeutic value when it comes to treating neurological diseases. Micronutrients are essential to a person’s overall health. The term refers to all the vitamins and minerals the body needs to function properly and stay healthy. However, not everyone has access to all the micronutrients they need. Researchers estimate more than 2 billion people around the world have a micronutrient deficiency . If a person has a micronutrient deficiency, they may put themselves at risk for health issues such as anemia, mental health issues , vision problem s , pregnancy concerns , and the inability to fight off infections . Past research shows that getting the proper balance of micronutrients can potentially help ward off health concerns like cardiovascular disease , autoimmune diseases , and cancer . Now, researchers from Charles University in the Czech Republic are making the case that getting the proper amount of micronutrients may have some therapeutic value when it comes to treating neurological diseases . Their review — which analyzed the results of several studies on micronutrients and neurological conditions — was recently published in the journal Nutrients.

Challenging claims After reading this review, Dr. Clifford Segil, a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, not involved in the analysis, told Medical News Today that, per his clinical practice, there are several settings where hypovitaminosis, or low levels of vitamins, cause neurological problems, and these are generally accepted. However, he said we must be wary of claims that every neurological disorder might be treated through vitamin supplementation. “I routinely check nutrient plasma levels including vitamin B12 in patients with memory loss and neuropathies, vitamin D (25-OH) levels in patients with multiple sclerosis, and copper levels in patients with movement disorders,” Dr. Segil told us. “This is mainstream, evidence-based medicine and rewarding to treat when I [find] a patient unable to walk with a B12 deficiency as these patient’s neurological prognoses and treatments are rewarding,” he added. However, he cautioned: “This paper has many claims which are challenging for me to support as a clinical neurologist. It claims manganese may be affecting cholinergic neurons causing Alzheimer’s dementia. It claims vitamin C may reduce the toxicity of a Parkinson’s medication, levodopa , and conversely vitamin E may improve the function of dopamine in Parkinson’s patients. It also claims ALS patients would benefit from being given vitamin D and vitamin E.” “I do treat migraine patients with riboflavin (vitamin B2) but would never tell one of my patients with ALS (that) obtaining more vitamin E or D is going to (be) beneficial,” he noted. Dr. Segil also stressed that doctors should be aware that many neurological diseases may be caused by nutritional issues. “Copper metabolism is related to a rare movement disorder called Wilson’s Disease and vitamin B12 deficiencies in vegetarians often cause sensory changes in [a] patient’s leg or neuropathy,” he continued. “These are uncommon in our current society with fortified foods and excess calorie consumption. Blood levels for vitamins should be part of every physician’s physical [exam].”