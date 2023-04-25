Share on Pinterest Practicing and actively listening to music may have cognitive benefits. BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy

A new study finds that playing and listening to music can help slow the decline of cognitive function in older people.

Musical activities increased the brain’s gray matter in some areas, increasing its plasticity, although it did not reverse or stop brain atrophy due to aging.

Multi-modal activities, including music, can deliver needed exercise to multiple brain regions.

Our ability to learn new things and remember new information depends on the brain’s plasticity, its ability to reorganize connections, or pathways, between neurons in order to encode and store fresh information. As we age, brain plasticity tends to diminish, making it more difficult to learn new things. This is accompanied by a loss of the gray matter in which our neurons reside, leading to brain atrophy and further cognitive degeneration.

A new study has found that intensive music playing and active listening can slow the loss of gray matter in the brain, prolonging its plasticity.

The randomized, controlled, six-month trial conducted by researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), HES-SO Geneva, and EPFL Lausanne in Switzerland resulted in a significant increase in gray matter volume in four brain areas. These areas are linked to high-level cognitive function, and include the cerebellum.

The type of memory most immediately affected by a loss of plasticity is “working memory.” This is the form of memory that allows you to recall information long enough to perform an action. An example would be realizing you were out of apples and being able to remember this long enough to jot it down on a grocery list.

In the study, the participants’ working memory improved on cognitive tests by an average of 6%. The researchers attribute this to an increase in the individual’s cerebellum, a region associated with working memory.

Brain plasticity is also closely tied to a person’s cognitive reserve, their ability to cope with damage and decline.

The study is published in Neuroimage: Reports.