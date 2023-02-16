Share on Pinterest The time of day people choose to exercise may affect their fat loss results. Digital Vision/Getty Images Exercise plays an important role in a person’s overall health.

Much debate still exists over what the best time of day is for a person to exercise.

Researchers have found via a mouse model that exercising in the morning helps increase fat burn compared to working out in the evening. Exercise plays an important role in overall health. Not only can it help with weight loss, but previous studies also show physical activity can help lower a person’s risk for diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease , stroke, osteoporosis, and high blood pressure. Although people know they should work out, much debate exists over what is the best time of day to exercise for the most benefits. For example, one study in October 2021 found exercising in the morning may be more beneficial for people with obesity, while another study in September 2021 found evening workouts more effective for overweight men. Now, researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden found that exercising in the morning helps increase fat burn compared to working out in the evening in models of mice. The study was recently published in the journal PNAS.

Measuring adipose (fat) tissue For this study, Dr. Zierath and her team examined the adipose tissue of mice after they had a session of high intensity exercise at one of two times during the day — a late morning session or a late evening session. Upon analysis, researchers found that early exercise increased the expression of genes involved in the breakdown of adipose tissue and some other functions associated with a higher metabolic rate. “The early active phase exercise increased the expression of genes related to fat burning, heat production, and blood vessel production,” Dr. Zierath said. “These changes occurred even when levels of exercise-induced hormones were similar between phases, meaning that the sensitivity of body fat to exercise-induced hormones may differ depending on the time of day when the physical activity is performed,” she explained. Scientists only found these signs of increased metabolism in the mice that exercised in the morning. “We were surprised that early active phase exercise — corresponding to late morning exercise in humans — had such a profound impact on boosting metabolism in fat cells. Initially, we thought this time-of-day-dependent effect was because of nutritional status.”

— Dr. Juleen R. Zierath “However, we later confirmed that the gene signature of a higher metabolic rate was not affected by food intake,” she said.

Next steps: Trials in humans When asked what the next steps for this research would be, Dr. Zierath said the limitation of the current study was that the work was only performed in healthy mice. “Our next step is to perform a similar study in men and women with [healthy] weight or obesity. It is important to understand if our findings can be applied to fine-tune the well-known benefits of exercise on metabolism,” she continued. “The right time seems to be important to the body’s energy balance and to improving the health benefits to exercise, but more studies are needed to draw any reliable conclusions about the relevance of our findings to humans.”

