New research finds interesting associations between gut bacterial diversity and personality traits, such as sociability and neuroticism. The findings also draw attention to the potential benefits of eating foods rich in pre- and probiotics.

Katerina Johnson, Ph.D., from the Department of Experimental Psychology at Oxford University, United Kingdom, set out to examine if there was a connection between the composition of the gut bacteria and personality traits such as sociability and neuroticism.

She explains the motivation for her research, saying, “There has been growing research linking the gut microbiome to the brain and behavior, known as the microbiome-gut-brain axis.”

“Most research has been conducted in animals, while studies in humans have focused on the role of the gut microbiome in neuropsychiatric conditions.”

“In contrast, my key interest was to look in the general population to see how variation in the types of bacteria living in the gut may be related to personality.”

To this end, Johnson collected fecal samples from 655 adults, 71% of whom were female and 29% male, with an average age of 42. The scientists used 16S rRNA gene sequencing analysis to examine abundances of specific bacterial genera.

The study involved asking the participants to answer a comprehensive study questionnaire that inquired about their behavior, health, lifestyle, and sociodemographic factors.

Johnson carried out a set of statistical analyses, which helped determine the relationship between the composition of the gut bacteria and behavioral traits such as sociability and neuroticism.

The scientist published her results in the Human Microbiome Journal.