Researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London are reporting that cancer cells have the ability to change their size to adapt to various challenges in their environment, including drug treatment.

By using biochemical profiling and mathematical analysis, the researchers identified genetic changes that contribute to the size differences in cancer cells.

The research suggests that smaller cancer cells could be targeted with chemotherapy and targeted drugs, while larger cancer cells may respond better to immunotherapy. A new study, published in the journal Science Advances and funded by The Institute of Cancer Research, is using advanced image analysis and DNA/protein examination to investigate the size regulation of melanoma cells, a type of skin cancer. Melanoma can be caused by distinct genetic mutations. Two of the most common are a BRAF gene mutation, which is present in about 50% of cases, and an NRAS mutation, which is found in about 25% of cases. Cancer cells with different mutations can have different sizes. Smaller cells have more proteins that can fix their DNA when it gets damaged, so they can handle more damage than larger cells. The researchers reported that drugs that block DNA repair proteins, combined with chemotherapy, might work well against the smaller cancer cells. However, larger cancer cells accumulate DNA damage and mutations, making them less dependent on DNA repair machinery. This means that the same drugs might not work as well against them. The size of cancer cells can differ depending on the mutation, with BRAF-mutant cells being small and NRAS-mutant cells being large, especially those resistant to drugs. Smaller cells have more DNA repair proteins, which makes them better equipped to handle DNA damage. The researchers suggest that using drugs that block these repair proteins, such as PARP inhibitors, combined with chemotherapy, may be more effective against smaller cells. Larger NRAS-mutant cancer cells accumulate mutations and DNA damage, so they may not depend as much on DNA repair machinery, making chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors less effective against them.

Targeting larger cancer cells may boost immunotherapy The researchers suggest that larger cancer cells may be better targets for immunotherapy because they have more mutations, which could make them appear more foreign to the body. Further studies are being conducted to explore this theory. The study concentrated on skin cancer cells, but the researchers say that the ability of cancer cells to change size and how that affects treatment response is common across multiple cancer types. They say they have already found similar mechanisms in breast cancer and are currently investigating whether this discovery could be applied to head and neck cancers. This finding helps explain how cell size affects cancer and predict how people with cancer will respond to different treatments just by analyzing cell size. This could also help improve the effectiveness of treatments such as immunotherapy or radiotherapy by using existing drugs to manipulate cancer cells into a desired size.

Cancer cells change in size Professor Chris Bakal, the lead author of the study and a cancer morphodynamics professor at The Institute of Cancer Research, explained the key findings to Medical News Today, saying “we found that cancer cells can shrink or super-size themselves to survive drug treatment or other challenges within their environment.” We used image analysis and proteomics to show for the first time that certain genetic and protein changes lead to a controlled change in the size of cancer cells. For example, protein changes which allow cancer cells to shrink or grow may also enable cancer cells to better repair or withstand DNA damage caused by treatments like chemotherapy – meaning they become resistant to the treatment. This means we may be able to predict how cancer cells will respond to treatment based on their size. Professor Chris Bakal