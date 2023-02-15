Share on Pinterest Researchers are looking into the ability of cancer cells to shrink or grow to survive. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Cancer Research UK

Researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London are reporting that cancer cells have the ability to change their size to adapt to various challenges in their environment, including drug treatment.

By using biochemical profiling and mathematical analysis, the researchers identified genetic changes that contribute to the size differences in cancer cells.

The research suggests that smaller cancer cells could be targeted with chemotherapy and targeted drugs, while larger cancer cells may respond better to immunotherapy.

A new study, published in the journal Science Advances and funded by The Institute of Cancer Research, is using advanced image analysis and DNA/protein examination to investigate the size regulation of melanoma cells, a type of skin cancer.

Melanoma can be caused by distinct genetic mutations. Two of the most common are a BRAF gene mutation, which is present in about 50% of cases, and an NRAS mutation, which is found in about 25% of cases.

Cancer cells with different mutations can have different sizes. Smaller cells have more proteins that can fix their DNA when it gets damaged, so they can handle more damage than larger cells.

The researchers reported that drugs that block DNA repair proteins, combined with chemotherapy, might work well against the smaller cancer cells.

However, larger cancer cells accumulate DNA damage and mutations, making them less dependent on DNA repair machinery. This means that the same drugs might not work as well against them.

The size of cancer cells can differ depending on the mutation, with BRAF-mutant cells being small and NRAS-mutant cells being large, especially those resistant to drugs.

Smaller cells have more DNA repair proteins, which makes them better equipped to handle DNA damage. The researchers suggest that using drugs that block these repair proteins, such as PARP inhibitors, combined with chemotherapy, may be more effective against smaller cells.

Larger NRAS-mutant cancer cells accumulate mutations and DNA damage, so they may not depend as much on DNA repair machinery, making chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors less effective against them.