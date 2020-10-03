A new study in mice has suggested that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the psychoactive compound in cannabis, can help prevent colon cancer associated with ulcerative colitis.

Share on Pinterest Image credit: Rapeepong Puttakumwong / Getty Images

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) refers to a group of chronic conditions that affect the colon and small intestine. They include Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Rates of IBD increased drastically in the latter half of the 20th century, and they continue to rise in certain countries. Indeed, in the United States, around 3 million adults received an IBD diagnosis in 2015.

The recent surge in the prevalence of these conditions suggests that something in the way we live may precipitate onset. For example, researchers have suggested that increased meat consumption may be a factor.

Increasing diagnoses are a particular concern, as people with IBD have a higher risk of developing colon cancer, a condition with an average 5-year survival rate of 63%. Colon cancer is also becoming increasingly common among young people.

In a new study that appears in the journal iScience, researchers from the University of South Carolina (USC) in Columbia trialed a novel approach to preventing colon cancer.

They treated mice with the cannabis compound THC, which effectively prevented inflammation and stopped the development of colon cancer.