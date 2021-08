THC can prevent inflammation The scientists based the study on mouse models of colitis-associated colon cancer. They treated some of the mice with THC, while the mice in the control group received only a vehicle, which is similar to a placebo. At the end of the study, the mice who received THC showed no tumors, unlike the control group. The mice in the THC group also had significantly less colonic inflammation, which is a symptom of IBD. “The fact that we were able to show that treatment with THC prevents inflammation in the colon and at the same time inhibits the development of colon cancer supports the notion that inflammation and colon cancer are closely linked,” explains senior study author Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti. The researchers went on to explore how THC may be having this effect. They found that the compound binds to cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is expressed on immune cells and throughout the gastrointestinal system. “Thus, in [people] who are at a higher risk of developing colon cancer, THC or other anti-inflammatory agents may be beneficial,” adds Dr. Nagarkatti.

Mechanism of action CB2 receptors modulate inflammation in the intestine, and scientists have previously identified them as a potential therapeutic target for IBD. This study provides valuable proof of concept for this idea. “[C]ompounds that activate CB2 and cause no psychoactive effects may be beneficial to prevent IBD and colon cancer.” – Study co-author Dr. Mitzi Nagarkatti, chair of the Center for Cancer Drug Discovery at USC Future efforts will focus on developing non-psychoactive compounds that target the CB2 receptor to elicit similar effects. The study also provides extensive mechanistic detail on how the pathway works, showing that the action of THC binding to the CB2 receptor triggers an anti-inflammatory process. As a result, cells in the intestine are less likely to secrete pro-inflammatory molecules and instead secrete anti-inflammatory molecules. These molecules recruit regulatory T cells, which are a type of immune cell that can help resolve inflammation and protect against cancer. These findings advance the biological understanding of IBD and will be beneficial for future drug development efforts.