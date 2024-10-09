The results demonstrate that it might be helpful to use dronabinol in clinical practice for this purpose in the future.

In research including 75 participants over a three-week intervention period, researchers found that the drug dronabinol — a synthetic version of the psychoactive delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compound in cannabis — helped reduce agitation better than the placebo.

Recent study results were shared at the International Psychogeriatric Association conference that indicate cannabis could help address agitation related to Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a chronic and challenging condition to manage, from its diagnosis to the symptoms that individuals experience. For example, people with Alzheimer’s disease can experience agitation that makes care and daily life difficult.

After receiving a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, it’s important for everyone to work together to address Alzheimer’s disease symptoms to come up with the best management strategies.

There are blood tests available that can help with Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. One recent study found that biomarkers in blood that are related to Alzheimer’s disease may change based on the time of day. Experts may need to take this into account when it comes to diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s disease. It also implies that there is even more data to consider when it comes to accurately diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease.

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease can involve multiple tests, including ways to rule out other causes for the symptoms someone is experiencing.

Alzheimer’s disease is a common dementia type that can involve memory loss, changes in learning abilities, and behavioral changes. There is no one test that can diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, which can be challenging for doctors and people experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers compared the use of dronabinol with placebo to see if there would be a noted reduction in agitation symptoms in participants with Alzheimer’s disease.

This current research explored using the drug dronabinol , which is a synthetic version of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is a compound in cannabis that leads to cannabis’ psychoactive effects. Dronabinol can help with nausea and vomiting and help improve appetite.

Agitation is a symptom related to Alzheimer’s disease. Authors of the current research note that agitation can lead to some challenging behaviors, including resisting care, trouble sleeping, and combativeness. They note that while behavioral strategies are part of agitation management, medication can also play a role.

The placebo-controlled, double-blind trial had a three-week intervention period. All participants had dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease and were between 60 and 95 years old. Researchers excluded some individuals, such as those taking lithium and those who already had baseline delirium, which is the temporary cognitive and behavioral changes that can occur because someone is taking medication or has a certain illness.

Researchers used several assessment scales to look at participant behavior, including the Pittsburgh agitation scale (PAS) and Neuropsychiatric Inventory, Clinical Version (NPI-C). They utilized questionnaires to look at drug effects and side effects. They also monitored participants for adverse events.

Researchers recruited 75 participants from five different clinical research sites, and 63 participants completed the whole study. The research included inpatient and outpatient participants. Throughout the timeframe, there were no significant differences in adverse events between the control group and placebo group. Three severe adverse events occurred in the intervention group and none in the placebo group, so this was not enough for researchers to make a valid statistical comparison.

Over three weeks, participants received five mg of dronabinol twice a day or a placebo. Overall, researchers found that dronabinol was a safe intervention for participants and helped decrease agitation better than the placebo.

Study author Paul B. Rosenberg, M.D. Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences with the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, noted the following highlights of the study’s findings to Medical News Today: