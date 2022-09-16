Share on Pinterest Artur Borzęcki/Getty Images Cannabis use is on the rise in the United States and other areas of the world.

Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis found children exposed to cannabis while in the womb show increased symptoms of psychopathology such as depression and anxiety in early adolescence.

Elevated psychopathology symptoms during adolescence can make a young person more vulnerable to developing psychiatric illness and substance misuse. Recent research shows that recreational cannabis use is on the rise in the United States. And the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime World Drug Report 2020 states that cannabis was the most used substance worldwide in 2018. Although cannabis is sometimes prescribed for medical use , there are risks associated with its use, including impaired judgment and memory loss. Some past research also linked cannabis use to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression . A research team from Washington University in St. Louis, MO, has found evidence suggesting that children exposed to cannabis while in the womb show increased symptoms of psychopathology — including anxiety and depression — as the children become adolescents at ages 11 and 12. The study appears in the journal JAMA Pediatrics .

Impact of prenatal cannabis exposure on adolescents According to lead study author David Baranger, a postdoctoral scholar at Washington University, the new research builds on a prior study the research team had conducted in 2020. The study associated prenatal cannabis exposure with worsening mental health outcomes in children ages 9-10, such as: sleeping issues

depression

anxiety

problems with impulsivity

difficulty paying attention That study featured data on almost 12,000 children from the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development Study (ABCD Study). “In this study, we followed up with this same group of children, who are now as old as 12, to ask whether anything has changed,” Baranger explained to MNT. “Have they improved, or gotten worse? To our surprise, we found that children with prenatal cannabis exposure still had worse mental health outcomes — things had not gotten better, nor had they gotten worse.” Baranger said the new study suggests that elevated rates of psychopathology symptoms persist from ages 9 to 12. These symptoms include depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric conditions. “Early adolescence is a period with increased onset of mental health disorders. That these children have a greater mental health burden at this age suggests that they may be at risk for the onset of mental health disorders in adolescence.” – David Baranger, lead author of the new study

Why is adolescence significant? MNT also spoke with psychiatrist Dr. Anish R. Dube, chair of the American Psychiatric Association’s Council on Children, Adolescents and their Families, about the findings of this study and the significance of elevated rates of psychopathology symptoms as the children in the study transition from childhood to adolescence. “Adolescence is a developmental period of both vulnerability and opportunity in a young person’s life,” Dr. Dube explained. “While normal emotions may be experienced more intensely in young people and they may be prone to experimentation and activities that provide immediate gratification, with a nurturing environment and developmentally appropriate support from their families and peers, they will mostly grow into healthy, well-adjusted individuals.” “However, elevated rates of psychopathology symptoms persisting as young people transition from childhood to adolescence leave them more vulnerable to not meeting societal expectations, experiencing greater inter and intra-personal difficulties navigating these years, and ultimately may also lead to an increased risk of psychiatric illness and substance use .” – Dr. Anish R. Dube Dr. Dube added that practitioners treating children exposed to cannabis while in the womb and who show symptoms of psychopathology may need to consider additional screening and closer follow-up of these young people for the persistence of symptoms or conversion to psychiatric illness. “They may be more vulnerable to substance use and should be assessed accordingly and regularly,” he said.