A new study shows there were more cases of asthma among individuals in the United States who used cannabis in the past month.

Negative effects of cannabis use include respiratory and cardiovascular problems, cognitive impairment, poor school or work performance, and mood disorders.

The effects of secondhand smoke from cannabis may also raise asthma risk.

The legalization of cannabis in many states may have contributed to the recent rise in asthma cases.

Asthma was also more common among people who used cannabis 20–30 days each month.

The findings were recently published in the journal Preventive Medicine.

Researchers analyzed data from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health a representative, which included 32,893 U.S. individuals aged 12 and up.

Specifically, they looked at the association between frequency of any cannabis, blunt use, or both in the past month among participants with asthma, while also taking into account demographics and current cigarette smoking.

Results indicate the more often cannabis is used, the higher the incidence of asthma. Further studies are needed to understand this association.

Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonologist at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today: