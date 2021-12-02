Share on Pinterest Who does exercise benefit the most when it comes to cardiovascular disease risk? A new study investigates. Image credit: Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images Cardiovascular disease is an umbrella term for disorders that impact either the heart, blood vessels, or both.

Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity has many benefits, but it may provide the most help to people who already have cardiovascular disease.

Physical activity that individuals do during their leisure time may provide the highest level of health benefits. Cardiovascular disease, or all disorders that impact the heart or blood vessels, is highly prevalent and serious. Experts estimate that almost half of all American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease. A recent study that appears in PLOS Medicinefound that individuals with cardiovascular disease can reap high benefits from physical activity. However, among healthy individuals, there comes the point where increasing the level of physical exercise does not provide additional health benefits. But researchers in this study found that the benefits of physical activity did not reach a similar plateau among participants with cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease and physical activity The study in question was a cohort study that researchers conducted in the Netherlands. It included a total of 142,493 participants. The team wanted to find out if people’s cardiovascular health status impacted the overall benefit of physical activity. In other words, is physical activity helpful for everyone at the same level or does it help those who already have CVD more? Researchers also wanted to find out if the reason for the physical activity impacted the benefits. For example, are people who have to be physically active for a job reaping the same benefits as those who are physically active in their leisure time? Because there are so many risk factors and CVD includes many disorders, researchers in this study had to define their terms carefully. They looked at three broad groups of people and used the following definitions: Healthy individuals: These participants had all cardiovascular risk factors in a normal range and reported no known CVD.

These participants had all cardiovascular risk factors in a normal range and reported no known CVD. Individuals with at least one CVD risk factor: These participants had either self-reported high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and/or diabetes, plus medications to control the respective risk factors, or had confirmed high cholesterol or blood sugar levels, and no reported CVD.

These participants had either self-reported high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and/or diabetes, plus medications to control the respective risk factors, or had confirmed high cholesterol or blood sugar levels, and no reported CVD. Individuals with CVD: These individuals had a history of heart failure, heart attack, or stroke and used medications for these conditions. Each participant filled in a baseline questionnaire and undertook a physical exam. The questionnaire included information about lifestyle, health history, and diet. Researchers collected baseline data from each participant and followed up with them an average of 6.8 years later after collecting the baseline data. The team further questioned participants about their level of physical activity. This information determined each participant’s amount of exercise that fit the study’s definition of moderate to vigorous. They also divided types of physical activity into three categories: Leisure physical activity was all the moderate-to-vigorous physical activity that participants did during their leisure time. Nonleisure physical activity was all the moderate-to-vigorous physical activity that people did not do in their leisure time, such as during work or household chores. Occupational physical activity was all the moderate-to-vigorous physical activity that participants did related to work. This was a subcategory of nonleisure physical activity. The team looked at the relationship between moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, all causes of death, and major adverse cardiovascular events. They included heart attacks, strokes, chronic and acute heart failure, and any major heart or chest-related surgeries, such as heart transplants and heart bypass surgeries, in their analysis of major adverse cardiovascular events. Researchers found that overall, moderate-to-vigorous physical activity had links to lower all-cause mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events. But they also found that it was most beneficial to the group of participants that already had CVD. Study first author, Dr. Esmée Bakker, explained to Medical News Today that “for healthy individuals and those with cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension and diabetes, we found that increasing exercise volumes led to a gradual risk reduction up to a point at which a plateau occurs.” Dr. Bakker went on to explain that this result was different for participants who already had CVD: “Cardiovascular disease patients demonstrated a different pattern, however, with every increase in physical activity volume leading to a further risk reduction of mortality and cardiovascular events. This finding emphasizes that more exercise is better for [CVD] patients.” Researchers also found that moderate-to-vigorous physical activity that participants did in their leisure time was associated with the highest level of health benefits. Nonleisure moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was associated with some health benefits, and occupational moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was associated with no benefits. Overall, the researchers concluded that physical activity recommendations should consider cardiovascular health status and the physical activity’s — leisure versus nonleisure — nature.