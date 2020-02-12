A recent study investigated whether planet Earth’s only venomous primate could help us understand why so many people are allergic to cats. The researchers believe that cat allergies might be the result of an ancient defense mechanism. Share on Pinterest The slow loris is the only known venomous primate. In the United States, cat allergies affect an estimated 12.1% of people over the age of 6 years. Symptoms include itchy eyes, a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, and wheezing. Most commonly, the allergic reaction to cats is a response to a protein called FEL D1. All cats produce FEL D1 in their saliva and release it from certain glands. They spread this protein all over their body as they lick themselves. New research by scientists from the University of Queensland in Australia might help explain why this allergy is so prevalent in humans. Their work focuses on one of nature’s most unusual mammals — the slow loris.

The slow loris “Slow lorises are the only known primates with venom, and they’ve been virtually unstudied,” explains one of the authors, Dr. Bryan Fry, who works at the Cikananga Wildlife Center in Indonesia. He continues, “Despite being a mystery to science, they’re commonly smuggled from the wild and sold in the pet trade, so our rescue center research was the perfect opportunity to do some good in a bad situation.” When slow lorises fight each other, they raise their arms and lick venom-producing brachial glands on their upper arms. In doing this, they mix the venom with saliva, and if the opportunity arises, they use their incisors to inject this cocktail into their enemy. The venom prevents the bite wound from healing, which can lead to tissue death, blood poisoning, and infections. In humans, it causes an altogether different response, as Dr. Fry explains, “when humans are bitten, the victim will display symptoms as if they’re going into allergic shock.” Symptoms include a burning or tingling sensation, difficulty breathing, pain, and, in the worst cases, near fatal anaphylactic shock. The slow loris excretions have a distinct odor due to their combination of more than 200 aromatic molecules. Although scientists have described these chemicals, they know little about the protein content of the venom.