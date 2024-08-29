- “Catching up” on sleep over the weekend could reduce the risk of heart disease by 20%, a new study suggests.
- Sleep deprivation — often defined as less than 7 hours a night — can present a host of health problems that lead to cardiovascular issues.
- Some experts caution that compensatory sleep may not be a sustainable plan for people with regular sleep deprivation.
Using self-reported data from more than 90,000 people who participated in the UK Biobank project, researchers created four cohorts ranging from those with the “most compensated” amounts of sleep to those with the least. Sleep deprivation was defined as less than seven hours per night.
The median follow-up for subjects in this project was 14 years, and by analyzing hospital records and death registries, the study authors found that those with the most compensatory amounts of sleep were 19% less likely to develop heart disease than those with the least amounts.
Sleep deprivation can affect a person’s immune system, well-being, and ability to focus on daily tasks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults get
Rigved Tadwalkar, MD, a board certified consultative cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today that he was surprised at the findings:
“I was surprised that ‘catching up’ on sleep could be so helpful. This study demonstrates the remarkable capacity of our bodies to recoup energy and function, even after prior periods of sleep deprivation. While the connection between sleep and heart health is well-established, the magnitude and timing of the benefit seen in this study is noteworthy. It further underscores the importance of prioritizing sleep, even if it means making adjustments to your weekend schedule.”
MNT also spoke with Melanie Murphy Richter, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and the director of communications for the nutrition company Prolon, who was not involved in the study. Richter told MNT that while compensatory sleep—catching up on weekends, as the new study suggests—can be helpful in the short term, it’s not an approach for optimal mental and physical health.
She explained:
“Consistent lack of sleep can lead to a buildup of stress hormones, imbalances to your metabolism, and increases inflammation—things that a few extra hours of sleep won’t easily fix. Over time, this can contribute to serious health issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, as this study also suggests.
From a functional health perspective, it’s crucial to maintain a regular sleep schedule and prioritize sleep quality just as much as quantity, rather than ‘banking’ on being able to make up for it through naps or longer sleep on the weekends. Think of sleep as the foundation that supports everything else you do for your health—whether it’s nutrition, exercise, or stress management. While you can recover a bit after a rough week, the best strategy is to avoid sleep debt in the first place by making consistent, quality sleep a non-negotiable part of your routine.”
Sleep helps the heart vessels heal and rebuild and affects processes that maintain blood pressure, sugar levels, and inflammation control. Too little sleep may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Tadwalkar said that sleep deprivation can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm, which in turn can affect the production of hormones that help regulate blood sugar levels. This can lead to insulin resistance and other cardiovascular risks.
“Sleep deprivation can elevate stress hormones like cortisol, which can contribute to heart problems. Catching up on sleep can help lower these levels. Chronic sleep deprivation can additionally lead to elevated blood pressure and heart rate. Compensatory sleep can help normalize these vital signs,” Tadwalkar said. “Sleep is also known to be key for a healthy immune system. Adequate sleep can help your body better fight off infections and inflammation, which is linked to heart disease.”
Richter said that naps during the day can be a valuable tool for energy boosts but are not a sustainable way to make up for sleep:
“The body’s most restorative processes — like tissue repair, memory consolidation, and hormone regulation — happen during uninterrupted, consistent nighttime sleep. So, while a nap can help in a pinch, consistently aiming for solid blocks of nighttime sleep is what will keep you running at your best.”
She added that nutrition can play a crucial role in establishing consistent sleep patterns, with hydration and herbs and adaptogens like chamomile, valerian root, passionflower, and ashwagandha considered helpful supplements. If you are thinking of using supplements, seek advice and clearance from your doctor before starting.
“When it comes to sleep, nutrition plays a crucial role that’s often overlooked. Melatonin supplements can help, particularly with jet lag or shift work, but it’s essential to get the timing and dosage right, as too much can disrupt your sleep. Magnesium is another key player, supporting relaxation by calming the nervous system,” Richter said. “But don’t forget about whole-food sources like leafy greens, nuts, and seeds, which offer sleep-supportive nutrients along with fiber and antioxidants, making them easier on your digestive system and more sustainable in the long run.”