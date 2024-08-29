Share on Pinterest Could sleeping in on the weekends help lower heart disease risk? Anna Malgina/Stocksy “Catching up” on sleep over the weekend could reduce the risk of heart disease by 20%, a new study suggests.

Sleep deprivation — often defined as less than 7 hours a night — can present a host of health problems that lead to cardiovascular issues.

Some experts caution that compensatory sleep may not be a sustainable plan for people with regular sleep deprivation. “Catching up” on sleep over the weekend could reduce the risk of heart disease by nearly 20%, according to a new study presented this week by authors from the State Key Laboratory of Infectious Disease in China. Using self-reported data from more than 90,000 people who participated in the UK Biobank project, researchers created four cohorts ranging from those with the “most compensated” amounts of sleep to those with the least. Sleep deprivation was defined as less than seven hours per night. The median follow-up for subjects in this project was 14 years, and by analyzing hospital records and death registries, the study authors found that those with the most compensatory amounts of sleep were 19% less likely to develop heart disease than those with the least amounts.

Is “catching up on sleep” or “sleep bank” a myth? Sleep deprivation can affect a person’s immune system, well-being, and ability to focus on daily tasks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults get at least 7 hours each night but estimates that 1 in 3 adults do not get enough sleep. Rigved Tadwalkar, MD, a board certified consultative cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today that he was surprised at the findings: “I was surprised that ‘catching up’ on sleep could be so helpful. This study demonstrates the remarkable capacity of our bodies to recoup energy and function, even after prior periods of sleep deprivation. While the connection between sleep and heart health is well-established, the magnitude and timing of the benefit seen in this study is noteworthy. It further underscores the importance of prioritizing sleep, even if it means making adjustments to your weekend schedule.” MNT also spoke with Melanie Murphy Richter, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and the director of communications for the nutrition company Prolon, who was not involved in the study. Richter told MNT that while compensatory sleep—catching up on weekends, as the new study suggests—can be helpful in the short term, it’s not an approach for optimal mental and physical health. She explained: “Consistent lack of sleep can lead to a buildup of stress hormones, imbalances to your metabolism, and increases inflammation—things that a few extra hours of sleep won’t easily fix. Over time, this can contribute to serious health issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, as this study also suggests. From a functional health perspective, it’s crucial to maintain a regular sleep schedule and prioritize sleep quality just as much as quantity, rather than ‘banking’ on being able to make up for it through naps or longer sleep on the weekends. Think of sleep as the foundation that supports everything else you do for your health—whether it’s nutrition, exercise, or stress management. While you can recover a bit after a rough week, the best strategy is to avoid sleep debt in the first place by making consistent, quality sleep a non-negotiable part of your routine.”

How does sleep affect cardiovascular health? Sleep helps the heart vessels heal and rebuild and affects processes that maintain blood pressure, sugar levels, and inflammation control. Too little sleep may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Tadwalkar said that sleep deprivation can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm, which in turn can affect the production of hormones that help regulate blood sugar levels. This can lead to insulin resistance and other cardiovascular risks. “Sleep deprivation can elevate stress hormones like cortisol, which can contribute to heart problems. Catching up on sleep can help lower these levels. Chronic sleep deprivation can additionally lead to elevated blood pressure and heart rate. Compensatory sleep can help normalize these vital signs,” Tadwalkar said. “Sleep is also known to be key for a healthy immune system. Adequate sleep can help your body better fight off infections and inflammation, which is linked to heart disease.”