Researchers have demonstrated that CBD may have potential protective benefits against UVA radiation, the type of wavelength that can cause aging and lead to cancer.

A small study of just 19 participants showed skin treated with a CBD cream had less redness after exposure to high levels of UV radiation.

Experts say more research is needed, and that CBD cannot replace sunscreen.

CBD may one day be used alongside sunscreen to help protect the skin from sun damage, new research indicates.

Researchers from the George Washington School of Medicine are the first to establish that cannabidiol (CBD), an ingredient derived from the cannabis plant, may have protective benefits against UVA radiation.

“We know that we need to throw everything we have at protecting our skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation, and we have even more limited options against UVA which penetrates deeper into the skin. No one approach is perfect and foolproof. This study highlights that a nano-CBD formulation could be an additional weapon against the harmful effects in combination with our current modalities,” Adam Friedman, MD, co-author of the study and a professor and chair of dermatology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences told Medical News Today.

The research was a small, prospective, single-center clinical trial involving just 19 participants. They had Fitzpatrick skin types I-III — the palest skin types — ranging from white skin that always burns and never tans to skin that moderately burns and may tan gradually to a light brown.

As part of the study, the 19 participants applied one cream to the left buttock and a cream to the right buttock twice a day for 14 days.

One cream contained the nano-encapsulated CBD cream whilst the other cream was the same cream but without CBD.

The participants and laboratory investigators did not know which cream went on which buttock.

After the 14-day period, the skin on the buttocks that was treated with the creams was exposed to up to three times the amount of UV radiation than is necessary to injure or burn the skin.

The researchers performed skin biopsies 24 hours later.

They found that 21% of the participants had less redness on the skin that was treated with CBD compared with the skin that was treated with the cream that didn’t contain CBD.

They also found that skin thickening, which can happen with sun exposure, was reduced significantly in the biopsy samples of skin treated with CBD compared to the other cream.

Damage to DNA, as well as mutations to DNA that can occur due to UVA skin damage, was also reduced in the skin treated with CBD cream.

The findings were published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.