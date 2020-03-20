Based on data from the United States, the people most at risk of severe outcomes due to COVID-19 are aged 85 and over, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated in an official communication on March 18, 2020.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the U.S., the CDC have been keeping track of which groups face the greatest risk of exposure to the virus and which are most likely to experience severe symptoms of the resulting illness.

In a new official report , the federal agency now indicate that U.S. data largely confirm earlier findings in other countries. The data suggest that people who are older, or who have underlying health conditions, or both, are more likely to experience severe outcomes of COVID-19.

Previous findings suggested that adults over 60 are most likely to have severe symptoms.

The CDC report largely confirms this, while specifying that in the affected U.S. population, adults aged 85 and over have the highest risk of negative outcomes resulting from the illness.