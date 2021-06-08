Share on Pinterest A medical worker vaccinates a patient with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the rooms of the Claudia Comte exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art “Castello di Rivoli” near Turin, Italy on May 27, 2021. MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images According to a new analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 mRNA vaccines reduce infection risk by 91% after two doses and 81% after one dose.

The study also concludes that those who do have a SARS-CoV-2 infection experience more mild illness.

Similarly, the few that do develop COVID-19 are sick for less time. In a new press release , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outline the latest findings from the so-called HEROES-RECOVER study. The study is one of the first to demonstrate that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines benefit people who get COVID-19 despite receiving full or partial vaccinations. The HEROES-RECOVER study includes data from individuals who have increased potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2, including healthcare workers, frontline workers, and first responders. Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment. The researchers released preliminary results from the HEROES-RECOVER study in March 2021. At that time, they concluded that “[a]uthorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective for preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection in real-world conditions.” Following the initial analysis, the CDC continued to capture data. The latest press release draws upon an additional 4 weeks of data.

Fresh details about mRNA vaccines The latest analysis uses data from 3,975 participants in eight regions of the United States. Each person received testing for SARS-CoV-2 infection once each week for 17 weeks, from December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021. The researchers screened positive tests further to assess viral load. They also measured how long the participants tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 to determine the rate of viral shedding. During the analysis, the scientists considered other factors that might influence the results, including how often participants used personal protective equipment at work and in the community and the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in their local area. Overall, the scientists concluded: “Once fully vaccinated, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 91%. After partial vaccination, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 81%. These estimates included symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.”