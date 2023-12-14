Share on Pinterest Researchers have sequenced the genome of the chia seed and identified numerous genes linked to the health benefits of the small but mighty superfood. Kristin Duvall/Stocksy

Researchers have sequenced the genome of the small but mighty chia seed.

The mapping identified numerous genes linked to the health benefits of chia seeds.

Researchers say understanding the chia seed genome could pave the way for future treatments for high blood pressure and cancer.

Plants are often the source of pharmaceutical drugs, and new insights from genomic databases such as this may prove invaluable to future studies.

A study at Oregon State University (OSU) has mapped the genome of chia seeds to help future researchers take advantage of the plant’s potential for benefiting human health in various ways.

The study identifies genetic properties in chia seeds that may one day be leveraged in pharmaceuticals for treating high blood pressure and cancer. Other study findings support chia seeds’ antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The chia plant, Salvia hispanica L., belongs to the family Lamiaceae. It is commonly grown on subsistence farms in marginal agricultural areas.

The chia plant was once considered secondary, along with cassava, yams, millet, small grains, and pulses such as lentils. Being less prioritized, these plants were often considered “orphan” crops.

Historically, more attention has been paid to primary crops, cereal plants like rice, wheat, and maize, and small grains, such as legumes, oilseed, and tubers. These have all been important to the fight against global hunger.

However, orphan foods are growing in popularity for their health benefits. As climate change alters the agricultural landscape, these lesser-grown plants are becoming of interest. The mapping of chia seeds’ genomes is one step in this direction.

The new study presents an entire chia seed reference genome. It is 303.6 MB in size and encodes 48,090 annotated protein-coding genes. It identifies chia genes associated with valuable nutrients.

The study is published in Frontiers in Plant Science.