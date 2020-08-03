A review of the roles of schools and daycare centers in the COVID-19 pandemic finds that children under the age of 10 are not a major source of the disease.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of COVID-19 on children has been uncertain throughout the ongoing pandemic. While most relevant studies have found that children are less susceptible to the disease, others have suggested that they have a similar rate of infection to adults.

And although COVID-19 is generally a mild disease in children, there have been reports of a rare inflammatory syndrome occurring in children with COVID-19.

Uncertainty about the impact of the disease on children and about their ability to transmit the virus to others has caused confusion and led to concerns about the reopening of schools .

As the body of evidence grows, the National Collaborating Centre for Methods and Tools (NCCMT), in Ontario, Canada, have published a review to help clarify the roles that schools and daycare centers have in the transmission of COVID-19.

The NCCMT conducts “rapid evidence reviews” of research to support public health in Canada, but their findings are widely applicable.

Their latest review found that children are not a major source of COVID-19 and are more likely to contract the disease from adults than from other children.

However, it is worth noting that other studies have found different results, particularly in light of recent developments at a summer camp in the state of Georgia.

While evidence of the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, among children is currently mixed, as more data emerge, they will have major implications for imminent plans to reopen schools in the United States.

