A recent study found that people with low-to-moderate chronic back pain who received pain-reprocessing therapy (PRT) experienced significant reductions in pain intensity after the treatment, with most individuals maintaining these reductions for 1 year.

In all, 66% of participants receiving PRT were pain-free or nearly pain-free posttreatment.

Scientists will need to do more research to assess how useful PRT may be in treating other forms of primary chronic pain.

According to the authors of the recent study, back pain is the most common type of chronic pain.

Most acute back pain, which lasts less than 4 weeks, typically improves in several days to a few months . Still, up to 33% of people may experience moderate intensity back pain 1 year later, with 20% having considerable physical limitations.

The authors explain that for 85% of people who experience chronic low back pain, there is no identifiable cause.

The American College of Physicians (ACP) issued clinical guidelines that strongly recommend the preferential use of nonpharmacological agents to treat chronic low back pain, which it defines as pain lasting more than 12 weeks. These therapies include:

exercise

acupuncture

mindfulness stress reduction

cognitive behavioral therapy

yoga

tai chi

progressive relaxation

For people who do not respond to these treatments, the ACP guidelines recommend nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in the first instance. If these do not work, doctors may try duloxetine, which is an antidepressive, or tramadol, which is an opioid.

However, the guidelines suggest that doctors should only use opioids when the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

Although these therapies may improve functioning for some people, others experience limited reductions in pain intensity.

These mixed responses have led researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder to develop and test PRT as a potential treatment for chronic back pain. The study results appear in JAMA Psychiatry .

Dr. Yoni Ashar, Ph.D., the lead author of the study, explained to Medical News Today: “Many people believe, and are told by physicians and others, that pain is a sign of tissue injury. The belief is that every time you feel pain, it means that you’re damaging your back.”

Dr. Ashar added, “Brain sensitization occurs due to a vicious cycle: Pain induces fear (this is natural), which leads to hypervigilance and avoidance, which leads to more pain.”