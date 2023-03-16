What is TCE? TCE is a colorless liquid chemical that does not occur in nature. It is known to have a chloroform-like odor. This chemical may be found in a variety of products and industries, including: commercial dry cleaning

metal degreasing

cleaning wipes

stain removers for clothing and carpeting

lubricants

spray adhesives People can become exposed to TCE by using a product containing TCE or working in a factory where the chemical is present. Additionally, TCE can leach into the water, air, and soil around where it is used or disposed of, contaminating what we breathe, eat, and drink. Symptoms of exposure to high amounts of TCE include: dizziness

headaches

confusion

nausea

facial numbness Previous studies link prolonged exposure to TCE to increased risk for kidney cancer , liver cancer, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma .

Evidence through case studies For this study, Dr. Dorsey and his team conducted a literature review. They compiled seven case studies of individuals who developed Parkinson’s disease after exposure to the chemical from either the workplace or the environment. The case studies include NBA player Brian Grant who received a Parkinson’s diagnosis at the age of 36. According to researchers, he was likely exposed to TCE as a child when his father was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The camp’s water-supply systems were found to be contaminated with TCE in the early 1980s. The researchers also profiled a Navy captain who had served at Camp Lejeune and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 30 years after. And the research team also spotlighted the late United States Senator Johnny Isakson, who served in the Georgia Air National Guard, which used TCE to degrease airplanes. Senator Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015. “Currently, the world’s literature on trichloroethylene and Parkinson’s disease is limited to 26 studies based on a search on PubMed,” Dr. Dorsey said. “Given the widespread use and pollution with TCE and perchloroethylene (PCE), widely used in dry cleaning, and the rise of Parkinson’s disease, more research is needed. We call for that.” “The seven individuals add to the existing literature — the largest previous case series was three — and demonstrate the myriad of ways that individuals can be exposed to the chemical via work or the environment,” he added. “Importantly, most are unaware because they never knew about the exposure and it occurred decades ago.”