New research from the National Neuroscience Institute in Singapore says drinking tea and coffee containing caffeine can significantly reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease in Asian individuals who are genetically at higher risk. More than 10 million people around the world have Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder affecting the body’s central nervous system. There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease. While it is still not clear exactly what causes the condition, the general consensus among researchers is that it occurs through a combination of both genetic and environmental factors. Between 10% and 15% of all Parkinson’s cases are caused by genetic factors. Now, a new study from the National Neuroscience Institute in Singapore says that drinking tea and coffee containing caffeine can significantly reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease in Asian individuals who are genetically at higher risk. This study was recently published in the journal The Lancet .

Caffeine consumption tied to lower Parkinson’s risk For this study, researchers recruited 4,488 participants who all of whom had one of two variants of the LRRK2 gene that are specific to individuals from East Asian populations, or another variant that is found predominantly in East Asian populations. “Two of the genetic coding variants are associated with [a] 1.5-2 [times higher] risk in Parkinson’s disease and are Asian-specific,” Dr. Tan Eng King, deputy chief executive officer of academic affairs and senior consultant in the Department of Neurology at the National Neuroscience Institute, principal investigator of this study, explained for Medical News Today. All study participants were asked to complete a validated caffeine intake questionnaire. The average caffeine intake of the study participants was 448.3 milligrams (mg) among those with Parkinson’s disease, and 473.0 mg in the healthy control group. Upon analysis, researchers found that participants with the gene variant linked to Parkinson’s disease who regularly consume caffeine have a four to eight times lower risk of developing the disease compared to those who do not imbibe caffeine. “[We were] not surprised by the risk reduction as caffeine has been previously shown to be able to reduce Parkinson’s risk, but [were] surprised by the magnitude of risk reduction in the carriers of the Asian gene variants since these variants are associated with two times increased risk of Parkinson’s,” Dr. King said.

Who is most likely to inherit Parkinson’s? Genetically derived Parkinson’s disease occurs either through a mutation of a certain gene or a gene that is passed down through generations. Mutations of the leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 ( LRRK2 ) gene are the most common cause of familial Parkinson’s disease. “The LRRK2 (leucine-rich repeat kinase 2) gene plays a significant role in the development of Parkinson’s disease, especially in familial and some sporadic cases of the disease,” Dr. Daniel Truong, neurologist and medical director of the Truong Neuroscience Institute at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Clinical Parkinsonism and Related Disorders — who was not involved in this study — explained to MNT. “Understanding the LRRK2 gene’s function and its mutations’ effects is crucial for developing targeted therapies and drugs that could potentially slow, stop, or reverse the progression of Parkinson’s disease,” he added. “There is ongoing research to uncover more about its role and develop strategies for intervention and treatment.” Additionally, some ethnic groups are more likely to carry Parkinson’s disease-related genes. According to Dr. Truong, the LRRK2 gene mutation is more commonly seen in individuals of Ashkenazi Jewish and North African Arab Berber descent. “While these mutations can occur in any population, they are less common in Asian and European populations,” he continued. “The prevalence and type of LRRK2 mutations can vary significantly among different ethnic and geographic groups.” “These population-specific prevalence rates are crucial for targeted genetic screening, research, and the development of treatment strategies tailored to the genetic and environmental factors influencing Parkinson’s disease within these populations,” Dr. Truong added. “It’s also a significant aspect of personalized medicine, where treatment and prevention strategies are customized to the individual’s genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.”