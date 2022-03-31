Share on Pinterest A new study suggests the incidence of cognitive impairment has more than doubled over the last 10 years. Maskot/Getty Images

Researchers investigated the incidence of memory concerns and mild cognitive impairment over 10 years among United Kingdom healthcare providers.

They found that while memory concerns have remained stable, reports of cognitive impairment more than doubled between 2009 and 2018.

They say this is likely due to a series of healthcare strategies to better identify and care for dementia in the U.K.

Dementia is characterized by a gradual deterioration in cognitive function, impacting memory, judgment, language, and other cognitive abilities.Over 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, and there are around 10 million new cases per year.

Initial concerns that point to dementia include subjective memory concerns (SMC) — when no clear impairment is found from psychometric testing, and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) — when there is objective evidence of decline.Both SMC and MCI increase dementia risk.

Until now, few studies had examined people who present symptoms of SMC and MCI to healthcare providers, and even fewer have explored their prognoses.

Recently, researchers from University College London (UCL) examined records of SMI and MCI and their progression into dementia.

They found that at a 3-year follow-up, 45.5% of those with SMC and 51.7% of those with MCI received a dementia diagnosis.

They also found that rates of SMC and MCI as recorded by healthcare providers are lower than those reported in community surveys, suggesting that a minority of people who experience memory loss consult their general practitioner (GP) and have it recorded.

Lead study author Brendan Hallam, a doctoral candidate at UCL’s Epidemiology & Health Care department says, “This is an important study which sheds new light on how prevalent memory concerns and cognitive decline are among the older generation in the U.K. and how likely these symptoms might progress to a dementia diagnosis.”

“The study showed that while memory concern rates had remained stable, incidences of cognitive decline, a step beyond memory concern, had more than doubled between 2009 and 2018,” Hallam adds.

“Given the increased understanding of the importance of cognitive concerns over the past decade, and how this may signify incipient dementia, it is likely that the increase in recording of cognitive decline is a result of doctors’ better understanding of the need for more detailed assessment of objective cognitive function,” Yen Ying Lim, Ph.D., associate professor at Monash University, not involved in the study, told MNT.

The study was published in Clinical Epidemiology.